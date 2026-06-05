How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here

INDIA
Anshika Pandey | Jun 05, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
1.Transformation from “BIMARU” to growth state:
Nine years ago, Uttar Pradesh faced challenges in law and order, investment and development, often labelled as a 'BIMARU' state. Today, it is undergoing a structural transformation under the Yogi Adityanath government based on the rule of law, transparent administration, and last-mile delivery.
2.Strong law and order system:
The state adopted a zero-tolerance policy against crime, leading to the seizure of over Rs 4,000 crore in illegal assets and the elimination of 53 organised crime gangs. The UP-112 emergency response time improved from one hour to six minutes, supported by recruitment of 2.19 lakh police personnel.
3.Economic expansion and poverty reduction:
Uttar Pradesh’s GSDP has grown from Rs 13 lakh crore to Rs 36 lakh crore, with per capita income tripling. Around 6 crore people have moved above the poverty line, while 15 crore people benefited from free ration and major welfare schemes.
4.Social development and women empowerment:
Women’s workforce participation rose from 13% to 36%, with over 1.06 crore women in self-help groups and 18 lakh becoming Lakhpati Didis. Farmers received massive financial support, while youth benefited from government jobs and digital education tools.
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5.Infrastructure growth:
UP has expanded from 2 to 22 expressways, from 2 to 16 airports and metro services in 7 cities. Major projects like Jewar Airport and semiconductor units are shaping growth. The state now aims to become a Rs 1 lakh crore economy by 2030 through investment and industrial expansion.