Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial in Delhi

Earlier on Saturday, the new entrant to the North Block, Shah took charge as Home Minister in the Modi government 2.0.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
The 54-year-old stalwart laid wreath at the memorial which is located in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri area.
The memorial is spread over 6.12 acres and has a 30-foot tall heavy black granite central sculpture, a museum and a 'Wall of Valour' bearing the names of policemen who have died while serving the nation since Independence.
Shortly after taking charge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top officials of the ministry, followed by a call on him by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik.
1. Duty towards internal security of the nation
Amit Shah assumed control over the Home Ministry from Rajnath Singh, who has now been given charge of the Ministry of Defence.
Known for his strategy skills, Amit Shah's office, the Home Ministry, carries the burden of responsiblity towards numerous aspects of interior security, in addition to taking several decisional roles regarding neighbouring nations, particularly Pakistan.
As the Home Minister, he will likewise assume the urgent job of characterizing the center's association with the states.
2. Memories of Valor
3. Handling unrest, a challenge
Jammu and Kashmir, which is a boiling pot of unrest and is currently under President's Rule, could be the greatest test before the new Union Home Minister. Amid Election season, Amit Shah had guaranteed voters that the PM Modi-driven BJP would discontinue Article 35A of the Constitution. He likewise required the discontinuation of Article 370, which permits the expression of a different flag and constitution for the territory.
Another challenge would be handling the complications arising out of introducing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.
4. Country's security and people's welfare promised to be top priorities
Shah had also earlier said that he would try his best to implement all these priorities.
"Country's security and people's welfare are the Modi government's priorities. Under the leadership of Modi, I will try my best to fulfill all these priorities," he had tweeted after assuming the charge.
Shah had also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the responsibility of the sensitive ministry.