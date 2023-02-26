Holi 2023: Make this holi celebration memorable at these must-visit places in India to enjoy 'Festival of Colours'

You can go to these places to have fun if you want to make this year's Holi special and memorable.
Holi, the year's most anticipated celebration, will be celebrated on March 8. India as a whole celebrates the festival of colours with fervour, energy, and enthusiasm. Whatever the occasion, the festival of colours is associated with mythological stories from ancient. Attending the top Holi celebration locations can enrich people's lives with remarkable experiences.
In addition, the celebration begins at the start of the harvest season and the start of spring, which fosters an atmosphere of unrestrained enthusiasm. You can go to these places to have fun if you want to make this year's Holi special and memorable.
1. Delhi
2. Mathura
In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Holi is celebrated mostly because of how it has influenced the lives of devotees of Krishna. As Lord Krishna's birthplace, Mathura's temples celebrate the occasion with grand celebrations and visually stunning displays.
3. Vrindavan
Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, is the hub of India's Holi celebrations as it serves as the location of Lord Krishna's childhood playground. This particular place is home to the well-known Banke Bihari shrine, which holds a weeklong celebration that includes everything from flower to colour splashes. Several people from all across the country and overseas take part in it.
4. Barsana
Uttar Pradesh: The legendary Larthmar Holi is a lighthearted celebration when men must use shields to defend themselves while being bashed up by women. The celebration is held in each of the two cities. Barasana and Nandgaon are their names.
5. Agra
The Holi holiday fiesta transforms the entire city of the Taj into a vibrant occasion. Many people currently visit the location year-round to get a glimpse of one of the seven wonders of the worl
6. Udaipur
The city of lakes, Udaipur, Rajasthan, is where the royal festival of Holi is celebrated. The city's vibrant culture attracts numerous local performers. A royal parade that begins at Shambhu Niwas Palace and concludes at the royal home at Manek Chowk is presented to the visitors. Then traditional food, fireworks, and folk music are all played throughout the area.