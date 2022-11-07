Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti turns picturesque white after fresh snowfall, see PICS

Fresh snowfall occurred in Mayad Valley in Lahaul-Spiti, due to which, road traffic was affected on Sunday.

Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh has received snowfall with many tourists visiting the valley to see the breathtaking scenic beauty. In winter, many people visit the hill state to see several tourist destinations. Check out beautiful pictures from Mayad valley which is a part of Lahaul-Spiti.