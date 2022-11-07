Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti turns picturesque white after fresh snowfall, see PICS

Fresh snowfall occurred in Mayad Valley in Lahaul-Spiti, due to which, road traffic was affected on Sunday.
Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh has received snowfall with many tourists visiting the valley to see the breathtaking scenic beauty. In winter, many people visit the hill state to see several tourist destinations. Check out beautiful pictures from Mayad valley which is a part of Lahaul-Spiti.
1. Road traffic due to snowfall
The fresh spell of snowfall has affected road traffic in the region. One has to take the road through Sumdo in Kinnaur district to visit Spiti Valley and another way is through Manali in Kullu district.
2. A thick blanket of snow
The pictures show that Lahaul-Spiti has been covered under a thick blanket of snow.
3. Several lakes start freezing
Many lakes and natural water bodies have also started freezing in the higher reaches of Kullu-Manali, reports suggest.
4. Rohtang Pass to close on November 15
A sheet of white snow has spread around the high peaks of Lahaul. Also, Rohtang Pass will be officially closed for tourists from November 15.
(Photos: ANI)