Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3000061
HomePhotos

Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti turns picturesque white after fresh snowfall, see PICS

Fresh snowfall occurred in Mayad Valley in Lahaul-Spiti, due to which, road traffic was affected on Sunday.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 07, 2022, 09:40 AM IST

Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh has received snowfall with many tourists visiting the valley to see the breathtaking scenic beauty. In winter, many people visit the hill state to see several tourist destinations. Check out beautiful pictures from Mayad valley which is a part of Lahaul-Spiti.  

1. Road traffic due to snowfall

Road traffic due to snowfall
1/4

The fresh spell of snowfall has affected road traffic in the region. One has to take the road through Sumdo in Kinnaur district to visit Spiti Valley and another way is through Manali in Kullu district.  

2. A thick blanket of snow

A thick blanket of snow
2/4

The pictures show that Lahaul-Spiti has been covered under a thick blanket of snow.

3. Several lakes start freezing

Several lakes start freezing
3/4

Many lakes and natural water bodies have also started freezing in the higher reaches of Kullu-Manali, reports suggest.

4. Rohtang Pass to close on November 15

Rohtang Pass to close on November 15
4/4

A sheet of white snow has spread around the high peaks of Lahaul. Also, Rohtang Pass will be officially closed for tourists from November 15.

(Photos: ANI) 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer
In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'
Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi appointed new Indian Army Chief
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews