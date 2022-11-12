Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: From Shimla to highest polling station in Tashigang, here's how people cast their votes

People across Himachal Pradesh stepped out on Saturday to cast their votes in the ongoing Assembly election. Today's poll is a crucial test for the BJP hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival.

Voting began at 8 am on a slow note with an Election Commission official saying only four per cent polling was registered till 9 am. From Shimla to the icy heights of Spiti, check out the glimpse from various polling stations across the hill state.