Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: From Shimla to highest polling station in Tashigang, here's how people cast their votes

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Voting for the Assembly polls began at 8 am Saturday and will continue till 5 pm.
People across Himachal Pradesh stepped out on Saturday to cast their votes in the ongoing Assembly election. Today's poll is a crucial test for the BJP hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival.
Voting began at 8 am on a slow note with an Election Commission official saying only four per cent polling was registered till 9 am. From Shimla to the icy heights of Spiti, check out the glimpse from various polling stations across the hill state.
1. 17.98 percent voter turnout till 11 am
Himachal Pradesh, where the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are locked in an aggressive direct fight, recorded a voter turnout of 17.98 per cent in the first three hours till 11 am on Saturday, Election Commission said. (Photo: Dharamshala, Twitter/INCHimachal)
2. 1.93 lakh first-time voters
A total of 55,92,828 voters will elect their representatives. Of them, 193,106 are first-time voters. There are 1.2 lakh voters above 80 years, while 56,501 voters with disabilities. (Photo: Shimla, ECI)
3. World's highest polling station is in Himachal
Voters cast their votes at Tashigang, the world's highest polling station in Lahaul and Spiti at 15,256 ft with 52 registered voters.
Tashigang as world’s highest polling station at 15,256 ft 52 registered voters, is set to retain its record of 100 voter turnout in the Nov 12 assembly election. It has been made Model Polling station to make voting easy for senior citizens & disabled voters. pic.twitter.com/SJcw86Z3lL— CEO Himachal (@hpelection) November 12, 2022
4. BJP vs Congress
The ruling BJP is eyeing history by repeating its government in the hill state, while the Congress is urging voters to go by the tradition of voting out the incumbent government. (Photo: Dharamshala, Twitter/INCHimachal)
5. CM Jairam Thakur voted with his family in Mandi
Top leaders, including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, voted in Mandi along with his wife and daughters after offering prayers at a local temple. Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh also voted in Rampur. (Photo: Mandi, IANS)