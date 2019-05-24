Here Comes the Son. NOT: Rahul leads from front as dynasts fall

All the political prowess they inherited seems to have been rendered ineffective as sons of famous politician fathers failed miserably in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

From former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi losing out on the party's political bastion in Amethi, to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav, who lost in Jodhpur, the current generation of political dynasts have clearly not lived up to their predecessors' success.