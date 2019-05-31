Photos
'Hello Urban Naxals, how are you feeling today': Vivek Agnihotri after Amit Shah becomes Home Minister
Vivek Agnihotri mocks 'urban naxals'
- DNA Web Team
- May 31, 2019, 03:56 PM IST
BJP President Amit Shah who played a crucial role in the return of his party's government at the Centre will be the new Home Minister in Modi 2.0 Cabinet while incumbent Rajnath Singh has moved to Defence, another high profile ministry. Outgoing Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the new Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs while surprise inductee, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, has been allocated the critical Ministry of External Affairs, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Friday. Jaishankar is the first career diplomat to take charge of the External Affairs ministry.
Reacting, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote:
Congrats @AmitShah @AmitShahOffice— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 31, 2019
Hello, #UrbanNaxals How are you feeling today?
1. New look CCS
There will be two new faces in the all-powerful Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) with the induction of BJP president Amit Shah as the home minister and career diplomat S Jaishankar as the external affairs minister.
Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CCS is the final decision-making body on matters related to country's security, including defence policy and internal security .
Besides the prime minister, the ministers of defence, home, external affairs and finance are members of the committee.
Shah is joining the Union home ministry for the first time. He had earlier served as home minister during Modi's tenure as chief minister of Gujarat.
The BJP had scored a massive victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under him.
Jaishankar, who had briefed the CCS on many occasions during his stint as foreign secretary from January 2015 to 2018, will now be part of the body There will be a change of role for Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman in the CCS. While Singh was the home minister in the previous cabinet, Sitharaman was the defence minister.
This time Singh will be representing defence ministry at the CCS, while Sitharaman will be the finance minister.
2. From Gujarat HM to Centre's HM
3. Amit Shah played crucial role in BJP's return
4. Complete list of top Ministers
Cabinet Ministers
1.Shri Raj Nath Singh: Minister of Defence.
2.Shri Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs.
3.Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
4.Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
5.Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
6.Shri Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
7.Shri Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.
8.Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law and Justice;Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
9.Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries.
10.Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
11.Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs.
12.Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’: Minister of Human Resource Development.
13. Shri Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs.
14.Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles.
15.Dr. Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.
16.Shri Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.
17.Shri Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.
18.Shri Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.
19.Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs.
20.Shri Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs;Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.
21.Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
22.Shri Arvind Ganpat Sawant: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.
23. Shri Giriraj Singh Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and
Fisheries.
24. Shri Gajendra SinghShekhawatMinister of Jal Shakti.