Helicopter services in Ladakh open for tourists, know how to book a ride

Ladakh helicopter service: The administration has opened the services with two choppers, a five-seater B-3 chopper and a larger Mi-172.

The helicopter services in Ladakh are now open for tourists to travel across the Union Territory, with the first batch of tourists having already availed of the service.

The first batch took the helicopter ride in Leh on Tuesday. The helicopter services operated by the administration will be available to the locals and tourists in general across sectors in the Union territory, they said.

Rates to avail of the service have been notified by the administration for the residents of Ladakh and other tourists, according to the order from Ladakh's civil aviation department.

Check how to book a ride and other details: