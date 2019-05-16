'He got us electricity, gave everyone homes': Mangal Pandey's descendants bat for PM Modi

Mangal Pandey’s descendants, currently living in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, batted for PM Modi. The descendants of the hero of the 1857 war of independence said they were batting for PM Modi to return for a second term.
The brothers said that the BJP will come back to power. Santosh Pandey, who works as a school teacher, said: “The BJP has done such work. Like the Ujjwala Yojana, he got us electricity, gave everyone homes, provided facilities to farmers and carried out surgical strikes where they entered Pakistan and killed those who killed our soldiers. If we are sitting safely today in free India it is because the trust we have in Narendra Modi government. They even gave respect to the freedom fighters.”
He added that the family had stood against Indira Gandhi since 1975.
He also compared PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi saying there was a ‘huge difference between them’.
He added that under the BJP government, the situation has improved in Ballia and the conditions of roads and railways have also improved.
1. PM's challenge to Opp in Ballia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on opposition parties and threw them an "open challenge" to prove if he had amassed any asset or kept money in any foreign bank.
He was addressing an election meeting here in eastern Uttar Pradesh, days before campaigning ends for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
"I am throwing an open challenge to the 'mahamilawati' people that if they have guts then, instead of hurling abuses at me, they should accept my challenge.
"My open challenge to the 'mahamilawati' people is that they should prove if I have acquired any benami property, built any farmhouse, bungalow or shopping complex, or deposited money in any foreign bank, purchased property abroad or bought vehicles worth lakhs and crores," Modi said.
The prime minister said neither had he ever dreamt of being rich, nor had he committed the sin of looting money of the poor. "We accord top priority to the welfare of the poor, the honour and security of the motherland," he said.
"This is the reason that 'hekdi' (arrogance) of Pakistan and its terrorists has vanished in air. The terrorists who used to openly brandish firearms in Pakistan, are today hiding below the ground and praying for Modi's removal. Sometimes they look at the jungle, sometimes the sky, sometimes the sea.
2. They have lost their sleep: PM Modi
"They remain restless and have lost their sleep...I have given a freehand to the bravehearts of the country. Hence, first the surgical strikes took place and then it was the air strikes. Today we have taken the war against terrorism across the border," he asserted.
Modi then attacked the SP-BSP, describing them as 'mahamilavati', and also slammed the Congress for questioning the courage of the bravehearts.
"Those who could not even rein in local goons, how will they be able to rein in terrorism. The entire world is affected by terrorism and to combat it, there is a need to have a government in Delhi which is strong, does not believe in appeasement and votebank politics and takes decisions with courage." The prime minister was seeking support for BJP and NDA ally candidates in eastern Uttar Pradesh that go to polls in the seventh and last phase on Sunday.
Citing a recent clash between SP and BSP workers in Ghazipur, Modi said, "The workers of SP and BSP were hitting each others, hurling abuses, tearing each others clothes, and the entire country witnessed this. The elections are yet to be over, and they have started settling scores." "The people will give a befitting reply through votes to the abuses hurled at me by these 'mahamilavati' parties," Modi said.
He alleged that the opposition leaders dabbled in caste politics and replenished their coffers, built bungalows and palaces.
On the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, the prime minister claimed that the parties, which used to abuse each other, would again be at each other's throats the moment results were out.
"How these mahamilavati people have duped you and looted you, you know it very well. They, in the name of caste politics, have built bungalows for their relatives, palaces, acquired benami property... This is the reason that parties which once used to abuse each other, are now compelled to forge a 'mahamilawat'," the prime minister said.
3. Bad days for BJP: Mayawati
The SP-BSP-RLD alliance on Tuesday predicted "bad days" for the Bharatiya Janata Party after the Lok Sabha election results on May 23, claiming that even the foundation of the saffron party would not be visible because of the "alliance storm".
Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati said: "From May 23, the bad days of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will start." Preparations will also start for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's return to Gorakhpur mutt, Mayawati said at the rally that was also attended by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
"Ever since the BJP has got an inkling of the results, its leaders have lost their sleep. The pale and long-drawn faces of their leaders clearly indicate that the BJP and the Modi government are going out of power," Mayawati said. "The theatrics and rhetorics of the BJP will not serve any purpose." Yadav, meanwhile, said the alliance would get massive support all over.
"A change will be brought in the politics. Even the foundation of the BJP will not be visible because of the alliance storm that is sweeping the state," Yadav said. "The 'josh' (energy) is absent in the BJP rallies.... Perhaps those who raised the slogans have gone in search of good days." The SP chief said the BJP might have failed to make the country clean under the Swachh Bharat scheme, but he claimed that the people had cleansed the state of the saffron party.
Along with the BJP in the country, Yadav said the accounts of Adityanath would also have to be settled.
Mayawati alleged that the BJP has stooped to a very-low level by for breaking the alliance by spreading confusion and warned that every trick in this regard would fail.
"After seeing the bad response at public meetings in Uttar Pradesh, they (BJP) have started speaking inconsequential things about the BSP-SP alliance out of despair," the BSP leader said.
Stressing that the alliance would take rest only when the BJP is removed from power in the state, Mayawati claimed that the surging crowd in its rallies was a clear indication that the saffron party was going out of power.