'He got us electricity, gave everyone homes': Mangal Pandey's descendants bat for PM Modi

2/3

"They remain restless and have lost their sleep...I have given a freehand to the bravehearts of the country. Hence, first the surgical strikes took place and then it was the air strikes. Today we have taken the war against terrorism across the border," he asserted.

Modi then attacked the SP-BSP, describing them as 'mahamilavati', and also slammed the Congress for questioning the courage of the bravehearts.

"Those who could not even rein in local goons, how will they be able to rein in terrorism. The entire world is affected by terrorism and to combat it, there is a need to have a government in Delhi which is strong, does not believe in appeasement and votebank politics and takes decisions with courage." The prime minister was seeking support for BJP and NDA ally candidates in eastern Uttar Pradesh that go to polls in the seventh and last phase on Sunday.

Citing a recent clash between SP and BSP workers in Ghazipur, Modi said, "The workers of SP and BSP were hitting each others, hurling abuses, tearing each others clothes, and the entire country witnessed this. The elections are yet to be over, and they have started settling scores." "The people will give a befitting reply through votes to the abuses hurled at me by these 'mahamilavati' parties," Modi said.

He alleged that the opposition leaders dabbled in caste politics and replenished their coffers, built bungalows and palaces.

On the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, the prime minister claimed that the parties, which used to abuse each other, would again be at each other's throats the moment results were out.

"How these mahamilavati people have duped you and looted you, you know it very well. They, in the name of caste politics, have built bungalows for their relatives, palaces, acquired benami property... This is the reason that parties which once used to abuse each other, are now compelled to forge a 'mahamilawat'," the prime minister said.