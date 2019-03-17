Photos
Happy to see their josh: PM Modi thanks 'adorable young chowkidars' for taking #MainBhiChowkidar pledge
A lot of people also took the 'chowkidar' challenge on Twitter.
- DNA Web Team
- Mar 17, 2019, 06:13 PM IST
The BJP Sunday stepped up its 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders, including its president Amit Shah, prefixing the word 'chowkidar' to their names in their Twitter profile as they sought people's support in the Lok Sabha elections.
Reacting, PM Modi thanked Indians for taking the challenge and wrote: “Fellow Indians, Happy that #MainBhiChowkidar has ignited the Chowkidar within all of us. Great fervour! Ecstatic to see the passion and commitment to protect India from corrupt, criminal and anti-social elements. Let us keep working together for a developed India.”
My best wishes to these adorable young Chowkidars!— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019
Happy to see their Josh. https://t.co/Tudl5sOxPF
#MainBhiChowkidar #MainBhiChowkidar— महेंद्र पटेल जी (@ImMahiPatel) March 17, 2019
Two new chowkidar with @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/rzPfocXJ27
Thank you! Eternally vigilant Yuva Shakti augurs well for India. https://t.co/UWJfr4YwDO— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019
Fellow Indians,— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019
Happy that #MainBhiChowkidar has ignited the Chowkidar within all of us. Great fervour!
Ecstatic to see the passion and commitment to protect India from corrupt, criminal and anti-social elements.
Let us keep working together for a developed India.
1. #MainBhChowkidar trenss on Twitter
For about eight hours on Saturday, the hashtag 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' of the BJP was the top trend on Twitter worldwide and its rival Congress party, not to be left behind, began tweeting with its own 'ChowkidarChorHai' tagline.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' (I too am a watchman) poll campaign by tweeting a video showing how all Indians who were fighting social evils were 'chowkidars' working for the progress of India.
"Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on his official Twitter handle early Saturday morning.
The tweet was 'liked' by over 11 lakh people and soon started to trend in the first position in globally according to website trends24.in, which monitors trends in India and other countries.
2. Cong hits back
The Congress then tweeted "Important message to Modi: #IndiaBewakoofNahiHai sabko pata hai you are the one & only #SuitBootKaChowkidaar." (India is not foolish, everyone knows that you are the one and only suit and boot chowkidaar)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi too responded to Modi's tweet with one of his own that posed a question to the "defensive" Prime Minister asking whether he "was feeling a little guilty today?" Gandhi accompanied his tweet with a photograph of Modi along with Nirav Modi, Anil Ambani and Vijay Mallya among others.
3. BJP and Cong spar
The Congress on its official handle then put out a tweet accompanied by hashtag of 'ChowkidarChorHai' and a picture of a tweet in which apparently Modi is seen replying to twitter handles such as '@AmbaniKaChela' and '@niiravmodi', apparently misleading accounts on the microblogging site referring to businessmen Anil Ambani and wanted fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi. The Congress seemed to taunt the BJP with its tweet, "It's great to see that Modi is still in touch with his buddies."
BJP in a swift response said the Congress had for decades resorted to dishonesty and deceit and that the rival party's had tweeted a photoshopped image.
4. BJP hits back
BJP tweeted, "Dear @INCIndia, Dishonesty, deceit, photoshopped images and fake news is your identity. For decades, your leaders have used those techniques to loot, plunder and ruin India. It is against this Congress culture that India stands vigilant and says #MainBhiChowkidar."
The to and fro riling between the parties continued as Congress put out another tweet: "Dear BJP, We're sorry your campaign backfired. We sympathise with your pain & frustration. Maybe you should make an effort to be real than rely on bots. Feel hugged. Love, From the party that fought for your freedom," Congress tweeted with the tagline #EkHiChowkidarChorHai.
Congress leaders have often targetted the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly favouring businessman Anil Ambani in the Rafale fighter jet deal and also aiding the businessmen such as Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, who have been accused of defrauding Indian banks.