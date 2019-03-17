Happy to see their josh: PM Modi thanks 'adorable young chowkidars' for taking #MainBhiChowkidar pledge

A lot of people also took the 'chowkidar' challenge on Twitter.

The BJP Sunday stepped up its 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders, including its president Amit Shah, prefixing the word 'chowkidar' to their names in their Twitter profile as they sought people's support in the Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting, PM Modi thanked Indians for taking the challenge and wrote: “Fellow Indians, Happy that #MainBhiChowkidar has ignited the Chowkidar within all of us. Great fervour! Ecstatic to see the passion and commitment to protect India from corrupt, criminal and anti-social elements. Let us keep working together for a developed India.”

My best wishes to these adorable young Chowkidars!



Happy to see their Josh. https://t.co/Tudl5sOxPF — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019

Thank you! Eternally vigilant Yuva Shakti augurs well for India. https://t.co/UWJfr4YwDO — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019