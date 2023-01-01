New Year 2023 news: Police have reinforced security in cities to prevent violations and maintain safety during festivities.
New Year's Eve celebrations in India were marked by countdown celebrations and fireworks after two years of Covid-19 disruptions. The police have increased patrols and prepared for every eventuality in order to make sure everyone has a safe and happy New Year's celebration. Countries have mostly abolished quarantine measures, limitations for visitors, and constant testing that restricted travel and places individuals may go, but Covid-19 continues to bring death and dismay, especially in China, which is experiencing a statewide spike in infections.
Kiribati rang in 2023 one hour before its neighbours, notably New Zealand, due to the time difference between the two countries in the Pacific. Huge crowds gathered at the base of Auckland's Sky Tower to see the clock strike midnight and watch the fireworks display that followed. Despite having to be postponed a year before due to COVID-19, this year's festivities in New Zealand's biggest metropolis were quite warmly welcomed.
1. New Year 2023 celebration: Punjab
On the occasion of New Year 2023, visitors travelled to Amritsar to pay their respects at the Golden Temple, also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib.
2. New Year 2023 celebration: Punjab
On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, worshippers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar pay prayers to the religious figure.
3. New Year 2023 celebration: Uttar Pradesh
During the early morning hours of the first day of the New Year in 2023, the Ganga Arti was performed at Varanasi's Assi Ghat.
4. New Year 2023 celebration: Goa
Goa is the place to be for ushering in the new year in 2023, and visitors from all across the nation have descended upon the state.
5. New Year 2023 celebration: Tamil Nadu
On the occasion of the New Year 2023, worshippers made their way to the St. Luke's Church in Anna Nagar in Chennai to offer their prayers.
6. New Year 2023 celebration: Delhi
On the occasion of New Year 2023, worshippers make their way to the Jhandewalan temple in Delhi to offer their prayers.