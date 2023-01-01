Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics

New Year's Eve celebrations in India were marked by countdown celebrations and fireworks after two years of Covid-19 disruptions. The police have increased patrols and prepared for every eventuality in order to make sure everyone has a safe and happy New Year's celebration. Countries have mostly abolished quarantine measures, limitations for visitors, and constant testing that restricted travel and places individuals may go, but Covid-19 continues to bring death and dismay, especially in China, which is experiencing a statewide spike in infections.

Kiribati rang in 2023 one hour before its neighbours, notably New Zealand, due to the time difference between the two countries in the Pacific. Huge crowds gathered at the base of Auckland's Sky Tower to see the clock strike midnight and watch the fireworks display that followed. Despite having to be postponed a year before due to COVID-19, this year's festivities in New Zealand's biggest metropolis were quite warmly welcomed.