Gujarat bridge collapse: Know history of the iconic 143-year-old hanging bridge

35 people lost their lives after a nearly century-old hanging bridge in Gujarat collapsed. Here is the history of the suspension bridge.

As many as 35 people have lost their lives and 100 people are missing after the nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening. Reports suggest that around 500 people stood at the bridge when the suspension bridge collapsed. Search and rescue operations are underway.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel have announced ex gratia for the family of the deceased and aid for those injured. PTI reports suggest that the newly renovated bridge collapsed as it could not bear the weight of people standing on it.

The Morbi bridge was closed for the past two years as renovations were undergone in the pre-Independence cable-stayed bridge. This iconic bridge was considered a masterpiece of British engineering.

Let's look at the history of this bridge.