Gujarat bridge collapse: Know history of the iconic 143-year-old hanging bridge

35 people lost their lives after a nearly century-old hanging bridge in Gujarat collapsed. Here is the history of the suspension bridge.

  • Oct 30, 2022, 10:05 PM IST

As many as 35 people have lost their lives and 100 people are missing after the nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening. Reports suggest that around 500 people stood at the bridge when the suspension bridge collapsed. Search and rescue operations are underway. 

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel have announced ex gratia for the family of the deceased and aid for those injured. PTI reports suggest that the newly renovated bridge collapsed as it could not bear the weight of people standing on it. 

The Morbi bridge was closed for the past two years as renovations were undergone in the pre-Independence cable-stayed bridge. This iconic bridge was considered a masterpiece of British engineering. 

Let's look at the history of this bridge. 

1. Morbi ruler built the planned city

Morbi ruler built the planned city
1/4

Morbi’s former ruler Sir Waghji built a technologically planned city, inspired by colonial architecture. Visitors are welcomed into the city through this grand suspension bridge. (Photo: PTI)

 

2. Features of the bridge

Features of the bridge
2/4

143 years old suspension bridge was first inaugurated on February 20, 1879, by then-Mumbai governor Richard Temple. The hanging bridge is about 765 feet in length. (Photo: PTI)

 

3. Construction cost back then

Construction cost back then
3/4

The construction of the bridge cost Rs 3.5 lakh at that time and it was completed in 1880. This bridge was built using material exported from England and it was built to connect Darbargarh to Nazarbagh. (Photo: PTI)

 

4. Reopening of the bridge

Reopening of the bridge
4/4

The bridge was closed for the last two years and was reopened after renovation on October 26 on the occasion of Gujarati New Year. (Photo: ANI)

 

