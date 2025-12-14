FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

John Cena bids adieu to WWE with defeat to Gunther, ends his in-ring career with emotional goodbye; video goes viral; WATCH

IPL 2026: Former World Cup winner asks CSK to fill Ravindra Jadeja void with THIS ex-RCB all-rounder in auction, name is...

GOAT India Tour 2025: Angry Messi fan rolls up Kolkata stadium's carpet, takes it home to compensate ticket cost, video goes viral

Trump warns of 'serious retaliation' after 2 US soldiers, civilians killed in ISIS ambush in Syria: 'There will be....'

Brown University Shooting: At least two killed and eight injured, active shooter alert issued; US President Trump says...

Delhi-NCR pollution level turns 'severe+', AQI nears 500 in Anand Vihar, Rohini, Bawana, Ashok Vihar; GRAP 4 in place

Delhi Dehradun Expressway: Toll charges set to increase, car travellers are likely to pay Rs 670; check here toll charges for bus and truck

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's film mints Rs 50.9 crore; total earnings now stand at...

Geminid meteor shower tonight: When and how to watch in India

From crowd chaos to controlled calm: Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour Day 1 delivers wild scenes in Kolkata before smooth turn in Hyderabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Rain delays toss in Dubai

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Rain delays t

IPL 2026: Former World Cup winner asks CSK to fill Ravindra Jadeja void with THIS ex-RCB all-rounder in auction, name is...

IPL 2026: Former World Cup winner asks CSK to fill Ravindra Jadeja void with...

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel

Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career

Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend

HomePhotos

INDIA

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

Authorities imposed the fourth and final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle the air pollution crisis. Here are 5 rules which you must follow under GRAP 4 restrictions.

Apurwa Amit | Dec 14, 2025, 08:09 AM IST

1.What is GRAP 4

What is GRAP 4
1

GRAP Stage 4 is the highest and most stringent level of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an emergency framework implemented in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to combat severe air pollution. It is declared when the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses the 450 mark, categorising the air quality as "Severe+." The measures under Stage 4 are implemented in addition to those from Stages 1, 2, and 3, and are designed to prevent further deterioration of the air quality during a pollution crisis. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) oversees its implementation. Here are 5 rules which you must follow under GRAP 4:

Advertisement

2.Halt on construction and demolition (C&D) activities

Halt on construction and demolition (C&D) activities
2

A complete halt is enforced on all C&D activities across the entire NCR, including large public projects like highways, flyovers, power transmission lines, and pipelines. Minor indoor repair work may be permitted under strict dust control.

3.Vehicle entry and movement restrictions

Vehicle entry and movement restrictions
3

GRAP Stage 4 entails ban on diesel-run medium, heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi (BS-IV or below), except those carrying essentials. It further restricts entry of trucks into Delhi banned except for those carrying essential goods, services; LNG, CNG, electric, BS-VI diesel trucks allowed. It also prevent trucks from entering Delhi, unless they are transporting necessities or rendering necessary services. However, all trucks (LNG, CNG, electric, and BS-VI diesel) will be allowed entry into Delhi.

4.Educational institution curbs

Educational institution curbs
4

All schools to conduct classes for students up to Class IX and XI in a hybrid mode in light of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. This decision follows an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management, which invoked Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect to curb further worsening of air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.50% staff to work from home as GRAP IV kicks in

50% staff to work from home as GRAP IV kicks in
5

Government, municipal, and private offices in the NCR are advised to operate with a 50% on-site capacity, encouraging the remainder to work from home.

6.Industrial and other bans

Industrial and other bans
6

Operations of stone crushers, brick kilns, hot mix plants, and mining activities across the NCR are shut down. The use of diesel generator sets is also prohibited, except for emergency/essential services (e.g., hospitals, metro, railways)

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
John Cena bids adieu to WWE with defeat to Gunther, ends his in-ring career with emotional goodbye; video goes viral; WATCH
John Cena bids adieu to WWE with defeat to Gunther; video goes viral
IPL 2026: Former World Cup winner asks CSK to fill Ravindra Jadeja void with THIS ex-RCB all-rounder in auction, name is...
IPL 2026: Former World Cup winner asks CSK to fill Ravindra Jadeja void with...
GOAT India Tour 2025: Angry Messi fan rolls up Kolkata stadium's carpet, takes it home to compensate ticket cost, video goes viral
GOAT India Tour 2025: Angry Messi fan rolls up Kolkata stadium's carpet
Trump warns of 'serious retaliation' after 2 US soldiers, civilians killed in ISIS ambush in Syria: 'There will be....'
Trump warns of 'serious retaliation' after 2 US soldiers, civilians killed in IS
Brown University Shooting: At least two killed and eight injured, active shooter alert issued; US President Trump says...
Brown University Shooting: At least two killed and eight injured; active shooter
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement