GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

John Cena bids adieu to WWE with defeat to Gunther, ends his in-ring career with emotional goodbye; video goes viral; WATCH
IPL 2026: Former World Cup winner asks CSK to fill Ravindra Jadeja void with THIS ex-RCB all-rounder in auction, name is...
GOAT India Tour 2025: Angry Messi fan rolls up Kolkata stadium's carpet, takes it home to compensate ticket cost, video goes viral
Trump warns of 'serious retaliation' after 2 US soldiers, civilians killed in ISIS ambush in Syria: 'There will be....'
Brown University Shooting: At least two killed and eight injured, active shooter alert issued; US President Trump says...
Delhi-NCR pollution level turns 'severe+', AQI nears 500 in Anand Vihar, Rohini, Bawana, Ashok Vihar; GRAP 4 in place
Delhi Dehradun Expressway: Toll charges set to increase, car travellers are likely to pay Rs 670; check here toll charges for bus and truck
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's film mints Rs 50.9 crore; total earnings now stand at...
Geminid meteor shower tonight: When and how to watch in India
From crowd chaos to controlled calm: Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour Day 1 delivers wild scenes in Kolkata before smooth turn in Hyderabad
INDIA
Apurwa Amit | Dec 14, 2025, 08:09 AM IST
1.What is GRAP 4
GRAP Stage 4 is the highest and most stringent level of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an emergency framework implemented in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to combat severe air pollution. It is declared when the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses the 450 mark, categorising the air quality as "Severe+." The measures under Stage 4 are implemented in addition to those from Stages 1, 2, and 3, and are designed to prevent further deterioration of the air quality during a pollution crisis. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) oversees its implementation. Here are 5 rules which you must follow under GRAP 4:
2.Halt on construction and demolition (C&D) activities
A complete halt is enforced on all C&D activities across the entire NCR, including large public projects like highways, flyovers, power transmission lines, and pipelines. Minor indoor repair work may be permitted under strict dust control.
3.Vehicle entry and movement restrictions
GRAP Stage 4 entails ban on diesel-run medium, heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi (BS-IV or below), except those carrying essentials. It further restricts entry of trucks into Delhi banned except for those carrying essential goods, services; LNG, CNG, electric, BS-VI diesel trucks allowed. It also prevent trucks from entering Delhi, unless they are transporting necessities or rendering necessary services. However, all trucks (LNG, CNG, electric, and BS-VI diesel) will be allowed entry into Delhi.
4.Educational institution curbs
All schools to conduct classes for students up to Class IX and XI in a hybrid mode in light of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. This decision follows an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management, which invoked Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect to curb further worsening of air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.
5.50% staff to work from home as GRAP IV kicks in
Government, municipal, and private offices in the NCR are advised to operate with a 50% on-site capacity, encouraging the remainder to work from home.
6.Industrial and other bans
Operations of stone crushers, brick kilns, hot mix plants, and mining activities across the NCR are shut down. The use of diesel generator sets is also prohibited, except for emergency/essential services (e.g., hospitals, metro, railways)