GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

1 . What is GRAP 4

GRAP Stage 4 is the highest and most stringent level of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an emergency framework implemented in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to combat severe air pollution. It is declared when the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses the 450 mark, categorising the air quality as "Severe+." The measures under Stage 4 are implemented in addition to those from Stages 1, 2, and 3, and are designed to prevent further deterioration of the air quality during a pollution crisis. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) oversees its implementation. Here are 5 rules which you must follow under GRAP 4: