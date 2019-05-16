Sadhvi Pragya calls Godse a deshbhakt, BJP distances itself from remark

The BJP candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat claimed that comments like these by Haasan will dent his electoral prospects.
BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur Thursday kicked up a row as she called Mahatma Gandhi's assassin a "patriot".
The Madhya Pradesh BJP, however, distanced itself from her statement saying it did not agree with her as Mahatma Gandhi's killer cannot be a patriot.
Talking to a news channel here, Thakur said, "Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), he is and will remain a deshbhakt. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election."
Thakur said this in response to a question over actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan's remarks that free India's first terrorist was a Hindu", a reference to Nathuram Godse.
Pragya Singh was in Agar Malwa for a road-show for Mahendra Solanki, BJP candidate from Dewas Lok Sabha seat.
Addressing an election campaign rally at Aravakurichi (Tamil Nadu) on May 12, Haasan had said, "I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is
Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts."
The Madhya Pradesh BJP distanced itself from Pragya Singh's statement.
"BJP does not agree with her statement. The party will talk to her under which circumstances she gave the statement.
One who killed Mahatma Gandhi can't be a deshbhakt," state BJP media cell in-charge Lokendra Parashar told PTI.
1. What Kamal Haasan said
Haasan, the chief of political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam, had said, "I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I am saying this in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist in independent India is a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse."
Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, is not new to controversial remarks. After being fielded by the BJP in Lok Sabha polls she had said Hemant Karkare, who was killed in action during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, died because she had cursed him. Karkare, former chief of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad, was probing the Malegaon case. The comments not only earned Pragya criticism from all corners but also got her a notice from the Election Commission forcing her to withdraw her statement.
2. Sadhvi Pragya - BJP's fiery Bhopal candidate
She was barred from campaigning for three days by the poll body for her comments about Babri Masjid demolition. "I will go to make the Ram Temple. I have said it before and I am not denying it that I had gone there. I have demolished the Babri structure. He is my Ram ji and no one can stop me from making a grand Ram temple. The nation is Ram, Ram is a nation," the newly-minted politician had said. An FIR was also filed against her for these remarks.
3. Thakur vs Digvijaya in Bhopal
Thakur is contesting against Congress leader Digvijay Singh from Madya Pradesh's Bhopal.