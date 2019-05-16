Godse Patriot Remark: EC seeks report, Pragya Singh apologises

Later in the evening, Thakur apologized for her remarks saying Mahatma Gandhi's sacrifice for the country cannot be forgotten and she did not intend to hurt anyone's emotions.
The Election Commission of India on Thursday sought a factual report from Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the matter of Pragya Singh Thakur's statement in which she termed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin as a "true patriot".
EC has asked the CEO to submit the report by tomorrow.
Earlier in the day, BJP candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur stoked a controversy by saying that "Nathuram Godse was, is and will remain a 'deshbhakt' (patriot)" while referring to Kamal Hassan's comments that Godse was the first terrorist of independent India.
BJP has distanced itself from the remarks. BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao asked her to publicly apologise for the controversial statement.
The Congress party, however, demanded an unconditional apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for her comments. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded her candidature be withdrawn.
Later in the evening, Thakur apologized for her remarks saying Mahatma Gandhi's sacrifice for the country cannot be forgotten and she did not intend to hurt anyone's emotions.
She added, "I trust my party. I am a BJP worker and I will follow the party line."
BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur Thursday lauded Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "patriot", sparking an outrage from the Opposition with the Congress alleging that "insulting martyrs is in the DNA" of BJP, which also condemned her remarks.
1. BJP reaction
Earlier, condemning her comments, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao in a statement said,"We completely disagree with her statement with regard to Mahatma Gandhi. We strongly condemn this statement. The party will seek clarification from her as to why she gave this. It would be proper for her to seek and tender a public apology for her objectionable statement."
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil tweeted that Godse, who has murdered Mahatma Gandhi, is being defended by Thakur and is being called a patriot. People can now see BJP's real face through Sadhvi Pragya, he further said.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah attacked Thakur and tweeted, "If the killer of the father of the nation is a patriot does that make Mahatma Gandhi anti-national?" though he did not name Thakur.
BJP leader Hitesh Bajpai, speaking on her behalf, had earlier said that "Pragyaji has apologised for her statement." When asked whether she has apologised to the state BJP chief, he said, "That is not an issue, but she has apologised and took back her statement." Meanwhile, the election commission has asked the state chief electoral officer to submit a "factual report" by tomorrow about Thakur's remarks.
This is the second time in a month that Thakur has apologised for a controversial statement made by her.
2. Digvijaya Singh slams Pragya
Condemning her statement, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said in Ujjain that praising Godse was not patriotism, but an "anti-national" act.
"Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh should apologise to the country. I condemn the words used against the Father of the Nation. Nathuram Godse was a killer and eulogising him is not patriotism, but an anti-national act," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told reporters in Ujjain.
3. BJP should be ashamed: Mufti
PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, "Gandhi ji certainly didn't die to let history repeat itself. The BJP should be ashamed for endorsing a candidate who praised Bapu's assassin. He (Godse) was a terrorist and those who admire him are nothing else but Nathuram Godse 2.0 in the making." Mehbooba said she took pride in being called an "anti-national" when Godse is hailed as a nationalist.
"I take pride in being called an anti-national when a Hindu fanatic who gunned down Gandhi ji is hailed as a nationalist. Aisi nationalism aur desh bhakti humaray bas ki naheen. Yeh aapko mubarak ( I am not capable of such nationalism. You. May keep it), " she added.
4. If BJP thinks Godse is a patriot, then what was Gandhi, asks CPI
Both CPI and CPI (M) also criticised Thakur for her controversial statement.
"It's a fact that Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated and the incident was a well-planned one to spread hatred, create fear and to send out a message. This assassination was carried out by Nathuram Godse. If BJP thinks Godse was patriot then what was Mahatma Gandhi?" CPI leader D Raja said.
5. Statement reflects BJP way of thinking: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Thursday said legal action should be taken against BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for calling Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse a "patriot".
He said her statement reflected the BJP's way of thinking.
"Now BJP will condemn it. But this is BJP's old style. First it makes its leaders give controversial statement and later condemns it. The people of the country must take cognisance of this. This shows the level of flaw in their thinking," Nath told reporters.
Expressing displeasure over Thakur's remark, he said, "Legal action should be taken against her for stating so about our father of the nation." Thakur is contesting the Lok Sabha polls against former chief minister and Congress candidate Digvijay Singh.
6. AAP slams Pragya
In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party strongly condemned Thakur's remark and accused the BJP of "destroying the country beyond repair".
The party said all democratic-minded countrymen need to understand this "danger" before it is too late.
"Entire country is in a state of shock at the latest statement of terror accused BJP Pragya Thakur praising Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. Who could have ever imagined that Indians would ever hear Godse being praised by a mainstream political party and that too India's ruling party," it said.
"We want to know why top BJP leadership is silent? Why are they not expelling her from the party and apologising to the nation?" the party said in the statement.