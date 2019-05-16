Godse Patriot Remark: EC seeks report, Pragya Singh apologises

The Election Commission of India on Thursday sought a factual report from Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the matter of Pragya Singh Thakur's statement in which she termed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin as a "true patriot".

EC has asked the CEO to submit the report by tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, BJP candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur stoked a controversy by saying that "Nathuram Godse was, is and will remain a 'deshbhakt' (patriot)" while referring to Kamal Hassan's comments that Godse was the first terrorist of independent India.

BJP has distanced itself from the remarks. BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao asked her to publicly apologise for the controversial statement.

The Congress party, however, demanded an unconditional apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for her comments. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded her candidature be withdrawn.

Later in the evening, Thakur apologized for her remarks saying Mahatma Gandhi's sacrifice for the country cannot be forgotten and she did not intend to hurt anyone's emotions.

She added, "I trust my party. I am a BJP worker and I will follow the party line."

BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur Thursday lauded Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "patriot", sparking an outrage from the Opposition with the Congress alleging that "insulting martyrs is in the DNA" of BJP, which also condemned her remarks.