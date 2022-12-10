Search icon
Goa's Mopa International Airport to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow | In Pics

Mopa International Airport in Goa will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11 during his visit to the state. Back in November, PM set the airport's cornerstone, and since then, the airport has been constructed for around Rs 2,870 crores.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 10, 2022, 06:19 PM IST

1. Mopa International Airport in Goa

Mopa International Airport in Goa
1/5

Mopa International Airport in Goa has used state-of-the-art technologies such as 5G compatible IT infrastructure, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, StabilRoad and 3D Monolithic Precast structures.

2. Mopa International Airport in Goa

Mopa International Airport in Goa
2/5

The airport has a runway that can handle the heaviest planes in the world, as well as 14 parking spots and a facility for aircraft night parking, self-baggage drop facilities, and cutting-edge independent air navigation equipment.

 

3. Mopa International Airport in Goa

Mopa International Airport in Goa
3/5

Phase I of the airport will be able to handle around 4.4 million passengers per year (MPPA), with a maximum capacity of 33 MPPA.

 

4. Mopa International Airport in Goa

Mopa International Airport in Goa
4/5

In addition to being of the greatest quality, the airport will let visitors get a feel for and understanding of Goa. The airport extensively used Azulejos tiles, a traditional material from Goa.

 

5. Mopa International Airport in Goa

Mopa International Airport in Goa
5/5

The atmosphere of a typical Goan café has also been recreated in the food court. In addition, there will be a dedicated area for a curated flea market, where local artists and makers may set up shop and sell their wares.

 

