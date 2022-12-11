Goa's Mopa International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi, named after late CM Manohar Parrikar

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Goa's Mopa International Airport on Sunday.
PM Modi inaugurates Goa’s Mopa International Airport on Sunday with the goal of boosting travel and tourism in the coastal state. In honour of the late Manohar Parrikar, the new Mopa airport in Goa will be called Manohar International Airport, prime minister Narendra Modi announced.
15 local and 6 foreign locations are directly accessible from the Dabolim airport. These will rise to 35 local and 18 overseas sites through Mopa airport. The new airport is expected to result in higher property values.