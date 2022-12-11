Search icon
Goa's Mopa International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi, named after late CM Manohar Parrikar

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Goa's Mopa International Airport on Sunday.

  • Dec 11, 2022, 08:16 PM IST

PM Modi inaugurates Goa’s Mopa International Airport on Sunday with the goal of boosting travel and tourism in the coastal state. In honour of the late Manohar Parrikar, the new Mopa airport in Goa will be called Manohar International Airport, prime minister Narendra Modi announced. 

1. Mopa International Airport in Goa

Mopa International Airport in Goa
1/5

Known for his leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa, Parrikar served as the state's chief minister from March 14, 2017, till his death. He previously held the position of Chief Minister of Goa from 2000 to 2005 and from 2012 to 2014. Additionally, from October 2014 until March 2017, he held the position of defence minister.

2. Mopa International Airport in Goa

Mopa International Airport in Goa
2/5

The prime minister laid the cornerstone for the Mopa International Airport in November 2016. This will be Goa's secondary airport; the primary airport is at Dabolim. Compared to the Dabolim airport, the Mopa airport has a number of improvements.

3. Mopa International Airport in Goa

Mopa International Airport in Goa
3/5

The airport is developed at a cost of around â‚¹2,870 crores, the airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and has a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities. It has adopted some of the best-in-class technologies like 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 5G compatible IT infrastructure, PMO said in the statement.

4. Mopa International Airport in Goa

Mopa International Airport in Goa
4/5

At the moment, the airport can accommodate 8.5 MPPA of passengers (million passengers per annum). With the opening of Mopa airport, the total passenger handling capacity will increase to roughly 13 MPPA. The airports in Goa can also expand by around 10.5 to 43.5 MPPA when the overall expansion capacity is taken into account.

5. Mopa International Airport in Goa

Mopa International Airport in Goa
5/5

15 local and 6 foreign locations are directly accessible from the Dabolim airport. These will rise to 35 local and 18 overseas sites through Mopa airport. The new airport is expected to result in higher property values.

