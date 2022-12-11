Goa's Mopa International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi, named after late CM Manohar Parrikar

The airport is developed at a cost of around â‚¹2,870 crores, the airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and has a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities. It has adopted some of the best-in-class technologies like 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 5G compatible IT infrastructure, PMO said in the statement.