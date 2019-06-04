Giriraj Singh dubs Bihar NDA iftar party as 'dikhawa', JD(U) slams remark

The BJP leader tweeted four photos featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan wearing skull caps and attending Iftar parties.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Tuesday took a jibe at BJP allies — Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) — for hosting Iftar parties and said it would be better if they organised such gatherings during Navratri.

However, following his tweet, JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary hit back at the Union Minister tagging him as 'hard Hindutva' leader who should not be taken seriously.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi attended the iftar hosted by Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence on Monday.

The Governor of Bihar, Lalji Tandon and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav also attended the gathering. Chirag Paswan was also seen at the event.