Giriraj Singh dubs Bihar NDA iftar party as 'dikhawa', JD(U) slams remark

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Tuesday took a jibe at BJP allies — Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) — for hosting Iftar parties and said it would be better if they organised such gatherings during Navratri.
The BJP leader tweeted four photos featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan wearing skull caps and attending Iftar parties.
However, following his tweet, JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary hit back at the Union Minister tagging him as 'hard Hindutva' leader who should not be taken seriously.
Apart from Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi attended the iftar hosted by Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence on Monday.
The Governor of Bihar, Lalji Tandon and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav also attended the gathering. Chirag Paswan was also seen at the event.
1. Giriraj Singh's dubs Bihar NDA Iftar a 'dikhawa'
Giriraj Singh Monday took to his Twitter and shared pictures from the Iftar evening that was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP Bihar chief Sushil Kumar Modi, NDA ally LJP's chief Ram Vilas Paswan, Bihar Governor and other leaders.
Taking a jibe at BJP-NDA leaders, Union Minister Giriraj Singh posted Iftar photos attended by the leaders and said, "How beautiful the pictures would have been if fruit only feasts were organised during Navratri with similar affection? Why do we fall behind when it comes to our own practices and religion and ahead in showoff?"
However, the Union Minister received a sharp response from JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary who said that he should not be taken seriously since he is a 'hard Hindutva leader' and asked him to refrain from commenting on Bihar Chief Minister.
2. Giriraj Singh a 'hard Hindutva' leader, should not be taken seriously: JDU leader
Drawing a sharp criticism for BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh after his Iftar comments, JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary in a strong rebuttal said that he should not be taken seriously since he is a 'hard Hindutva' leader.
Chaudhary further asked Giririaj Singh to refrain from commenting on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and reminded him that there is a coalition government in the state and all leaders had helped him to win in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election by a heavy margin.
"Giriraj Singh shouldn't be taken much seriously as he tries to portray himself as a hard Hindutva leader. We don't know what he has in mind, but his tongue is only for hard Hindutva. He should restrain himself from using these words against Nitish Kumar. This is a government of 'gathbandhan' and all the coalition leaders helped him win by four lakh votes from his seat (Begusarai)," Chaudhary said.
Even the presence of prominent BJP leaders from Bihar could not dissuade Singh from taking a swipe at the allies.
3. Bihar NDA allies in one frame after JDU decided not to be part of Modi cabinet
While all the NDA allies were captured in a single frame as they attended Iftar, this comes days after Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar decided not to join the NDA government since his party was offered only one cabinet berth as a symbolic representation.
JDU said it did not want cabinet berth just for a symbolic representation but there are no issues with the BJP as they are together.
On Sunday, Nitish Kumar had said that everything was fine when he was asked about the BJP-JD(U) alliance.