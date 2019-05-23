'Giant slayer of 2019': Twitter hails Smriti Irani for vanquishing Rahul Gandhi's Amethi bastion

I congratulate the PM and BJP," he said. "Frankly, today is the not the day to discuss what I think went wrong because people of India have clearly decided that Narendra Modi is going to be their Prime Minister and as an Indian I respect that," he added. The BJP-led NDA is comfortably set for a return to power at the centre with the alliance in a comfortable lead on about 340 Lok Sabha seats in the country.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat from Amethi parliamentary constituency - a bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family. He congratulated BJP's Smriti Irani, whom he defeated with a landslide margin in 2014 general elections. "She has won and I congratulate her," the Congress president said while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters. Sporting a smile, he also congratulated the BJP and Narendra Modi for their historic win in Lok Sabha elections. "I had said that during the campaign 'janta maalik hai' and today people have clearly given their decision.

Hello Priyanka ji, meet @smritiirani, the Member of Parliament from Amethi in the 17th Lok Sabha. https://t.co/owapXnpkj6 — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) May 23, 2019

She faced vild abuses



She was made fun of



She faced taunts that she will never win amethi



Now she has won Amethi. @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/60t039cDlA — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) May 23, 2019

Finally, Finally - the giant slayer of them all - @smritiirani defeats Rahul Gandhi in Amethi..Smriti scripts history. Congratulations. What a day! What a day!! — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) May 23, 2019

And Rahul Gandhi has lost Amethi to Smriti Irani by a margin of 35,000 votes (It's the result, no longer just a lead).



Where is PG, who said 'who is she'? And where is Sidhu? pic.twitter.com/lbD0RR7GFf — We the People of India (@India_Policy) May 23, 2019

After @narendramodi the day belongs to @smritiirani. Huge huge win in taking #Amethi from @RahulGandhi and beating him on his own turf. Catapults Ms Irani into the top stratosphere of the BJP #IndianElections2019 #Verdict2019 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) May 23, 2019

Sorry bro. Fir milenge. https://t.co/JjdAfaSbHK — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 23, 2019

Rahul Gandhi loses Amethi. Bigger story than modi winning with a massive majority — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) May 23, 2019