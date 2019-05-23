'Giant slayer of 2019': Twitter hails Smriti Irani for vanquishing Rahul Gandhi's Amethi bastion

I congratulate the PM and BJP," he said. "Frankly, today is the not the day to discuss what I think went wrong because people of India have clearly decided that Narendra Modi is going to be their Prime Minister and as an Indian I respect that," he added. The BJP-led NDA is comfortably set for a return to power at the centre with the alliance in a comfortable lead on about 340 Lok Sabha seats in the country.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat from Amethi parliamentary constituency - a bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family. He congratulated BJP's Smriti Irani, whom he defeated with a landslide margin in 2014 general elections. "She has won and I congratulate her," the Congress president said while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters. Sporting a smile, he also congratulated the BJP and Narendra Modi for their historic win in Lok Sabha elections. "I had said that during the campaign 'janta maalik hai' and today people have clearly given their decision.
Hello Priyanka ji, meet @smritiirani, the Member of Parliament from Amethi in the 17th Lok Sabha. https://t.co/owapXnpkj6— Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) May 23, 2019
She faced vild abuses— अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) May 23, 2019
She was made fun of
She faced taunts that she will never win amethi
Now she has won Amethi. @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/60t039cDlA
Finally, Finally - the giant slayer of them all - @smritiirani defeats Rahul Gandhi in Amethi..Smriti scripts history. Congratulations. What a day! What a day!!— Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) May 23, 2019
And Rahul Gandhi has lost Amethi to Smriti Irani by a margin of 35,000 votes (It's the result, no longer just a lead).— We the People of India (@India_Policy) May 23, 2019
Where is PG, who said 'who is she'? And where is Sidhu? pic.twitter.com/lbD0RR7GFf
After @narendramodi the day belongs to @smritiirani. Huge huge win in taking #Amethi from @RahulGandhi and beating him on his own turf. Catapults Ms Irani into the top stratosphere of the BJP #IndianElections2019 #Verdict2019— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) May 23, 2019
Sorry bro. Fir milenge. https://t.co/JjdAfaSbHK— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 23, 2019
Rahul Gandhi loses Amethi. Bigger story than modi winning with a massive majority— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) May 23, 2019
Take a bow @smritiirani Giant slayer of 2019. Amethi & India have rejected the Gandhis. This epitomises audacity of ambition. To take on and vanquish president of @INCIndia that ruled India for 6 decades is stuff legends are made of. Smriti stories into top echelons of @BJP4India— Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) May 23, 2019
1. Irani reacts
Union minister Smriti Irani, termed a 'giant-slayer' by many after managing an unbeatable lead over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, quoted a line from a famous poem to assert that nothing was impossible.
"Kaun kehta hai aasmaan mein suraakh nahin ho sakta," she tweeted.
The line is taken from an inspirational poem of famous Hindi poet Dushyant Kumar. Her tweet came immediately after Gandhi conceded defeat in Amethi and congratulated Irani.
The 43-year-old BJP leader took the political hotbed of Amethi by storm after trends indicated that she was heading for a win in the Gandhi-stronghold.
Gandhi had also contested the Lok Sabha election from Wayanad in Kerala, a decision political pundits believed was widely influenced by the tough fight Irani posed to him in his home turf.
The Gandhi scion had defeated her in Amethi in 2014 by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes.
2. BJP mains grip on Uttar Pradesh
Maintaining its grip on Uttar Pradesh, the BJP along with its ally Apna Dal has bagged three seats and is leading in 59 others, while the rival SP-BSP alliance has won one seat and is leading in just 16 out of 80 seats.
Congress had little to show and was in contention only in Rae Bareli where UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is leading by 1.66 lakh votes. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trailing by nearly 40,000 votes against BJP's Smriti Irani, according to Election Commission website.
According to the trends available till 7 pm, the BJP won Bahraich and Gorakhpur seats, while Apna Dal wrested Roberstganj. The BSP won Nagina Lok Sabha seat.
The BJP drew first blood when Akshyawar Lal defeated his nearest SP-BSP-RLD alliance nominee Shabbir Balmiki in Bahraich by over 1.28 lakh votes.
Sitting MP Savitri Bai Phule, who had switched sides to the Congress from BJP, got 34,383 votes and stood third. She also lost her security deposit.
3. BJP wins back Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur seat was wrested by BJP's Ravi Kishan, defeating SP's Rambhual Nishad by a margin of 3,01,664 votes. In the by-election, the seat was won by the SP-BSP combine.
Robertsganj seat went to Pakauri Lal Kol of Apna Dal (Soneylal) who defeated his closest rival Bhai Lal of Samajwadi Party by 54,336 votes.
The BSP opened its account by winning Nagina where its candidate Girish Chandra defeated Yashwant Singh of BJP by a margin of 1,66,832 votes.
The latest trends showed Apna Dal (S) was leading on one seat, BSP on 10 seats, SP on five seats, RLD on one seat and Congress on one seat.
The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) was trailing at all the three seats it contested.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was ahead in Rae Bareli by a big margin of 1.66 lakh votes, giving her party a saving grace.
Her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi was trailing in Amethi behind Union minister Smriti Irani by over 24,000 votes.
4. PM conquers Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi forged ahead of his nearest SP rival by a virtually invincible margin of 4.75 lakh votes in Varanasi as counting was on.
Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Santosh Gangwar are leading in their respective seats of Lucknow and Bareily. But another Union minister Manoj Sinha was trailing in Ghazipur, where mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari of BSP is leading by over 69,000 votes.
In Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana where the Opposition had unseated the BJP in by-polls, the saffron party appeared to be taking a sweet revenge by leading at all the three places.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the impressive show by his party to the "alert voters" who he said rejected the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) of opposition parties.
"It is high time for the opposition to introspect and shun politics of negativity," he told PTI, giving full credit to Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for the "historic victory".
RLD chief Ajit Singh and his son, Jayant Chowdhury, were trailing from Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat, respectively.
In Mathura, sitting BJP MP Hema Malini was leading by two lakh votes against RLD candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh.
It was mixed fortune for the Yadav clan, with two senior leaders Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav maintaining their leads, even as Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, his cousins Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav trailing respectively from Kannauj, Badaun and Firozabad seats.
Meanwhile, SP leader Azam Khan was leading in Rampur by over 1.29 lakh votes over BJP candidate Jaya Prada, who switched sides from the SP to join the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha election.
Kunwar Danish Ali, who joined the BSP after leaving the JD(S), is leading by over 1.01 lakh votes in Amroha.
State BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey is also leading by more than 11,000 votes in Chandauli.