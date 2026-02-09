Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, three wives, ban on Korean game and more; 5 shocking twists emerge

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Border 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama holds well in third weekend, crosses Rs 450 crore worldwide

Has Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav become father without marriage? This is what he has said

Orchids The International School Partners with Times of India Parenting to Launch their Initiative “Parentology” for New Generation Parents

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in; Check date, steps to download scorecard and more

Punjab law college student kills classmate, later shoots self; tragedy caught on camera; Watch

Farah Khan's cook Dilip says his biopic will be titled Cook Bana Crorepati, she suggests hilarious alternative name - Watch

Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI: 'You have made a whole app to sexualise women'

Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana

Who is KK Mishra, father of Shivam Mishra whose behind Lamborghini high-speed accident in Kanpur

Who is Shivam Mishra? Son of Tabacco barron, owns luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, crashes Lamborgini in Kanpur's posh area

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Border 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama holds well in third weekend, crosses Rs 450 crore worldwide

Border 2 box office day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama crosses Rs 450 crore

Has Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav become father without marriage? This is what he has said

Has Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav become father without marriage? This is wh

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in; Check date, steps to download scorecard and more

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in;

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, three wives, ban on Korean game and more; 5 shocking twists emerge

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, 5 twists

OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms

OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance

HomePhotos

INDIA

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, three wives, ban on Korean game and more; 5 shocking twists emerge

In a shocking triple suicide incident in Ghaziabad, three minor sisters jumped from the ninth floor of their residential building allegedly over 'Korean Game' addiction. However, as the investigation on this incident progresses, new chilling twists are emerging.

Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 09, 2026, 02:01 PM IST

1.Grandfather wants a ban on Korean games

Grandfather wants a ban on Korean games
1

The tragic Ghaziabad triple suicide case was initially linked to addiction of Korean games, however after invesyigation new secrets of the family were revealed. From father's three wives to Rs 2 crore loan on him. Moreover, the girls were not going school, and spent time on social media and Korean culture, as a medium of scape from their reality. In a new twist, the maternal grandfather of the three minor sisters has urged the government to put a ban the Korean task-based game that the girls were obsessed with. Dilip said, “I fold my hands before the government and request that the game be banned, so that no more such deaths or suicides happen.” 

Advertisement

2.Father's live-in partner committed suicide in 2015

Father's live-in partner committed suicide in 2015
2

The most shocking twist is that, the father of the girls, Chetan Kumar was allegedly in a Live-in relationship with a woman, who committe suicide in 2015. She died under suspicious circumstances, after falling from the roof of a flat in Rajendra Nagar Colony, under the Sahibabad police station area.

3.Three wives of Father twist, all lived under one roof

Three wives of Father twist, all lived under one roof
3

Father Chetan Kumar has three wives, Sujata, Heena and Tina, all of whom are biological sisters. Sujata is Nishika’s mother, while Heena is the mother of Prachi and Pakhi. The family were livng together under one roof. As per reports, the three girls appeared to be more attached to their father than to their mothers. Apart from three girls, the family had two more children

4.Suicide note, 'Sorry Papa'

Suicide note, 'Sorry Papa'
4

Following the suicide incident,  a nine-page pocket diary was recovered from the sisters’ room. The diary revelaed that the sisters were obsessed from Korean culture. However, the diary also mentioned the ongoing family problems.The girls had adopted Korean personas, used Korean names, and were obsessed with a task-based Korean game that involved suicide. 

 

TRENDING NOW

5.The complex family drama

The complex family drama
5

The maternal grandfather revealed that he had a total of 14 children, out of which 11 were females, while three were males. His eldest daughter Sujata had been married off to Chetan around 17-18 years ago. Later, second sister Heena married to Chetan.

Later, the grandfather also revealed that one of his daughter Aanchal, who he claimed had died after she slipped from the balcony of Chetan’s house, nearly six to seven years back at Chetan’s house to attend the birthday party of one of his daughters. However, PTI reported that Aanchal was Chetan’s live-in partner.

Later, Chetan married another sister Tina in 2018, whom he introduced as sister-in-law to police. Chetan and Tina are also believed to have a three-year-old child.

Of the other nine sisters, seven have been married off, while two, Neha and Tanya, are yet to be married. Neha, according to the elderly man, lives in Chetan’s house, while Tanya lives with him (the maternal grandfather).

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Border 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama holds well in third weekend, crosses Rs 450 crore worldwide
Border 2 box office day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama crosses Rs 450 crore
Has Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav become father without marriage? This is what he has said
Has Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav become father without marriage? This is wh
Orchids The International School Partners with Times of India Parenting to Launch their Initiative “Parentology” for New Generation Parents
Orchids The International School Partners with Times of India Parenting to Launc
JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in; Check date, steps to download scorecard and more
JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in;
Punjab law college student kills classmate, later shoots self; tragedy caught on camera; Watch
Punjab horror: Law student kills classmate, later shoots self; watch video
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, three wives, ban on Korean game and more; 5 shocking twists emerge
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, 5 twists
OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms
OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement