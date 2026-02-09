Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, three wives, ban on Korean game and more; 5 shocking twists emerge

5 . The complex family drama

The maternal grandfather revealed that he had a total of 14 children, out of which 11 were females, while three were males. His eldest daughter Sujata had been married off to Chetan around 17-18 years ago. Later, second sister Heena married to Chetan.

Later, the grandfather also revealed that one of his daughter Aanchal, who he claimed had died after she slipped from the balcony of Chetan’s house, nearly six to seven years back at Chetan’s house to attend the birthday party of one of his daughters. However, PTI reported that Aanchal was Chetan’s live-in partner.

Later, Chetan married another sister Tina in 2018, whom he introduced as sister-in-law to police. Chetan and Tina are also believed to have a three-year-old child.

Of the other nine sisters, seven have been married off, while two, Neha and Tanya, are yet to be married. Neha, according to the elderly man, lives in Chetan’s house, while Tanya lives with him (the maternal grandfather).