Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, three wives, ban on Korean game and more; 5 shocking twists emerge

INDIA
Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 09, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
1.Grandfather wants a ban on Korean games
The tragic Ghaziabad triple suicide case was initially linked to addiction of Korean games, however after invesyigation new secrets of the family were revealed. From father's three wives to Rs 2 crore loan on him. Moreover, the girls were not going school, and spent time on social media and Korean culture, as a medium of scape from their reality. In a new twist, the maternal grandfather of the three minor sisters has urged the government to put a ban the Korean task-based game that the girls were obsessed with. Dilip said, “I fold my hands before the government and request that the game be banned, so that no more such deaths or suicides happen.”
2.Father's live-in partner committed suicide in 2015
The most shocking twist is that, the father of the girls, Chetan Kumar was allegedly in a Live-in relationship with a woman, who committe suicide in 2015. She died under suspicious circumstances, after falling from the roof of a flat in Rajendra Nagar Colony, under the Sahibabad police station area.
3.Three wives of Father twist, all lived under one roof
Father Chetan Kumar has three wives, Sujata, Heena and Tina, all of whom are biological sisters. Sujata is Nishika’s mother, while Heena is the mother of Prachi and Pakhi. The family were livng together under one roof. As per reports, the three girls appeared to be more attached to their father than to their mothers. Apart from three girls, the family had two more children
4.Suicide note, 'Sorry Papa'
Following the suicide incident, a nine-page pocket diary was recovered from the sisters’ room. The diary revelaed that the sisters were obsessed from Korean culture. However, the diary also mentioned the ongoing family problems.The girls had adopted Korean personas, used Korean names, and were obsessed with a task-based Korean game that involved suicide.
5.The complex family drama
The maternal grandfather revealed that he had a total of 14 children, out of which 11 were females, while three were males. His eldest daughter Sujata had been married off to Chetan around 17-18 years ago. Later, second sister Heena married to Chetan.
Later, the grandfather also revealed that one of his daughter Aanchal, who he claimed had died after she slipped from the balcony of Chetan’s house, nearly six to seven years back at Chetan’s house to attend the birthday party of one of his daughters. However, PTI reported that Aanchal was Chetan’s live-in partner.
Later, Chetan married another sister Tina in 2018, whom he introduced as sister-in-law to police. Chetan and Tina are also believed to have a three-year-old child.
Of the other nine sisters, seven have been married off, while two, Neha and Tanya, are yet to be married. Neha, according to the elderly man, lives in Chetan’s house, while Tanya lives with him (the maternal grandfather).