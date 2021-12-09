General Bipin Rawat demise: Fatal air crashes that took lives of prominent personalities

The unfortunate death of General Bipin Rawat occurred when the IAF Mi-17VH helicopter that he was travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, was India's seniormost defence official being the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in 2019. Previous to that he served as the Chief of India's one-million strong army. The 63-year-old had the reputation of being a tough soldier and an inspiring commander.

The unfortunate incident of death occurred when the Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17VH helicopter that they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Thirteen out of the 14 people on board died with only a sole survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh who is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries at the Military Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Wellington.

The latest incident brings to our mind several prominent personalities who met with a similar fate in air crashes that took place in the past. Here we relive those memories.