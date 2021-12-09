General Bipin Rawat demise: Fatal air crashes that took lives of prominent personalities

The unfortunate death of General Bipin Rawat occurred when the IAF Mi-17VH helicopter that he was travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.
General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, was India's seniormost defence official being the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in 2019. Previous to that he served as the Chief of India's one-million strong army. The 63-year-old had the reputation of being a tough soldier and an inspiring commander.
The unfortunate incident of death occurred when the Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17VH helicopter that they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Thirteen out of the 14 people on board died with only a sole survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh who is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries at the Military Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Wellington.
The latest incident brings to our mind several prominent personalities who met with a similar fate in air crashes that took place in the past. Here we relive those memories.
1. Freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 senior military officials lost their lives an Indian Air Force helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday afternoon. The latest incident brings to our mind several prominent personalities who have perished in air crashes in the past.
One of the first instances of the air crash was that of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose in Japanese-occupied Taiwan on August 18, 1945, although there has been some controversy over his death. The then government in Taipei had also confirmed that no plane crash took place in the country in 1945, triggering speculations about his death.
(Image Source: File Photo)
2. Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi
Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, the younger son of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, died in an air crash in June 1980 when a glider Pitts S-2A aircraft he was flying crashed after taking off from the Safdarjung airport in Delhi. Sanjay Gandhi held both a commercial pilot's licence and an instructor's rating. His elder brother Rajiv Gandhi who later became the Prime Minister was an Indian Airlines pilot.
(Image Source: File Photo)
3. Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi
Telugu Desam Party leader and Lok Sabha Speaker Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi died in a helicopter crash in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on March 3, 2002, caused by a technical issue. The 51-years-old was also a lawyer by profession.
(Image Source: Twitter@kesineni_nani)
4. Senior Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia
Senior Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia who is the father of the current Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was killed in a Cessna aircraft crash in 2001 while travelling to Kanpur to address a rally. He was flying in a chartered flight when it crashed near a village in Bhogaon tehsil of Mainpuri district of central Uttar Pradesh.
(Image Source: File Photo/Zee)
5. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy
In 2009, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy's chopper crashed in a forest while flying in a Bell 430 to Chitoor district in Andhra Pradesh. His body was traced 27 hours after the helicopter went missing.
(Image Source: Twitter@SachinPilot)