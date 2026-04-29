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Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's greenfield high-speed corridor designed with 120 kmph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Ganga-Expressway in Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion. The 594-km high-speed corridor is built at a cost of Rs 36,230 crore.

Vaishali Shastri | Apr 29, 2026, 05:02 PM IST

1.PM Modi makes announcement

PM Modi makes announcement
1

After launching the project, PM Modi said that work was already underway to expand the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Haridwar. He said, “The way Ganga, for thousands of years, has been the lifeline for Uttar Pradesh, similarly, this expressway will also become the new lifeline of this state’s development.”

 

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2.PM Modi visits Ganga Expressway an exhibition

PM Modi visits Ganga Expressway an exhibition
2

Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited an exhibition showcasing the entire map of the Ganga Expressway corridor. The model of the corridor showcased key landmarks, the Ganga river and various centres like temples and hospitals on the way. 

 April 29, 2026

 

3.Ganga Expressway- Features

Ganga Expressway- Features
3

With a 6-lane highway expandable upto 8 lanes the Ganga Expressway speed limit is 120 kmph. It is Uttar Pradesh's longest expressway, the third longest expressway in India and one of its biggest greenfield road projects. It is expected to reduce logistics costs, attract industrial investment, boost agriculture and rural incomes, generate employment, and drive overall economic growth across the state.

 April 28, 2026

 

4.Connectivity- Ganga Expressway Route

Connectivity- Ganga Expressway Route
4

Ganga Expressway route map encompasses 12 districts, from Western to Eastern regions of Uttar Pradesh via a single seamless high-speed corridor. The Ganga Expressway travel time is such that it will significantly reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from the current 10-12 hours to around 6 hours, improving travel efficiency. 

April 29, 2026

 

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5.What is the current situation?

What is the current situation?
5

UP CM's advisor Awinash K Awasthi said that preparations are in their final stages with smooth coordination and planning. The expressway will greatly enhance connectivity and accelerate economic growth across Uttar Pradesh.

 

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