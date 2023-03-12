G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics

A two-day flower festival, which will see the participation of several G20 nations, was inaugurated at Central Park, Connaught Place, in the national capital on Saturday.
The flower festival, themed 'Colour and Vibrancy', was inaugurated by Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav. The objective of the festival is to showcase the vibrancy and colourful display of G20 members and guest countries, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said in a statement. Flower plants of different colours and varieties are on display in different forms and installations, it said.
1. Delhi Lieutenant Governor addressing the envoys of G20 Nations
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena addressing the envoys of G20 Nations and others as he hosts them at 'Asita East' on Yamuna Banks, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Yadav urged the people of Delhi to plant flowers in their neighbourhood to beautify the surroundings.
The NDMC has displayed different flower plants showcasing the diversity of the Indian Subcontinent. The four G20 countries that are participating in the festival are China, Japan, Singapore and the Netherlands.
2. G20 Flower Festival
The corporation has provided the required space to all the participating G20 members and guest countries for the festival, the statement said. The festival also showcases paintings or photographs of flowers such as national flowers or major flower gardens of G20 members and guest countries, it said.
3. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav poses for photos
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav poses for photos during the inauguration of a two-day G20-themed flower festival organized by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), at Central Park, Connaught Place, in New Delhi on Saturday.
4. G20 Flower Festival: Timings
The festival will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm. Entry will be free for the general public, the statement said. NDMC Chairperson Amit Yadav urged people to visit the flower festival and experience the blossoming nature. The public can also purchase their favourite plants from various stalls set up in the event.
5. G20 Flower Festival
A painting competition for school-going children was also organised at the event. NDMC Vice-Chairperson Satish Upadhyay, council Member Vishakha Shailani, secretary G20 secretariat Muktesh Pardesi and participants from China, Netherland and Japan were among others who attended the event.
