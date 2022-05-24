From Taj Mahal to Qutub Minar: Mughal era monuments, mosques embroiled in recent controversies

Some of the oldest monuments and mosques in India, built mostly during the Mughal period, have sparked controversies in recent times.

As the Gyanvapi Masjid case is being heard by the court in Uttar Pradesh, many such cases of a monument or mosque have come to light where claims of a Hindu temple preceding the complex have been made by religious outfits and locals.

In recent months, controversies in this regard have erupted in Karnataka’s Jamia Masjid and Mathura’s Shahi Idgah Masjid, where claims of the mosque being built on Hindu temple remains have been made. Such claims have also been made about the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar, which are among the most notable Indian monuments.

Have a look at the recent monuments and mosques involved in religious controversies –