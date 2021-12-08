From surgical strikes to Myanmar operation, a look into achievements, honours of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

CDS Bipin Rawat, alongside his wife and 11 others, passed away in an unfortunate IAF chopper crash on the evening of December 8.
Hours after the unfortunate crash of an Indian Air Force chopper today afternoon, it was confirmed that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has passed away, alongside his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others who were aboard the chopper.
In an official statement, the Indian Air Force said, “With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.”
The tragic accident took place when an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of four members, carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, and nine other passengers crashed news Coonoor, Tamil Nadu around noon on December 8. Let’s take a look at the achievements of the top army officer during his service to the country.
1. First CDS of India
General Bipin Rawat assumed the position of the first Chief of Defence Staff of India in December 2019. As the CDS of the country, he looked over all three of the Indian military forces- Army, Navy, and Air Force- and acted as a single point military advisor for the government.
2. 27th Chief of Army Staff
General Bipin Rawat became the 27th Chief of Army Staff in December 2016, years after following his father’s footsteps and joining the army. The CDS’ father, Lt General Lakshman Singh Rawat, retired as the Vice Chief of Army Staff in 1988. (Photo- ANI)
3. US Army Hall of Fame
Due to his exceptional service and notable contributions towards the country, General Bipin Rawat was also inducted into the United States Army Command and General Staff College International Hall of Fame. He was also an honorary general of the Nepalese Army. (Photo- PTI)
4. Param Vishist Seva Medal awardee
CDS Bipin Rawat was dedicated to the safety and security of the nation and was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Uttam Yudh Seva Medal for his service in the Indian Army. He was also the recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Wound Medal, Samanya Seva Medal, Special Service Medal, Operation Parakram Medal, among many others. (Photo- PTI)
5. Surgical strike in Balakot, Myanmar
General Bipin Rawat, as the Army Chief, oversaw the airstrikes targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror training centre in Pakistan's Balakot in 2019. The airstrike was done after over 40 Indian soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama.
The CDS also supervised a cross-border counter-insurgency operation in Myanmar back in 2015. The air strike was carried out after an Indian Army convoy was ambushed in the Chandel district of Manipur. (Photo- PTI)