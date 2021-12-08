From surgical strikes to Myanmar operation, a look into achievements, honours of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

CDS Bipin Rawat, alongside his wife and 11 others, passed away in an unfortunate IAF chopper crash on the evening of December 8.

Hours after the unfortunate crash of an Indian Air Force chopper today afternoon, it was confirmed that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has passed away, alongside his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others who were aboard the chopper.

In an official statement, the Indian Air Force said, “With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.”

The tragic accident took place when an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of four members, carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, and nine other passengers crashed news Coonoor, Tamil Nadu around noon on December 8. Let’s take a look at the achievements of the top army officer during his service to the country.