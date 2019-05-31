From Smriti Irani to Kiren Rijiju: The Biggest Winners of Modi 2.0 Cabinet

Here are some of the ministers who can be seen as gainers as far as their new assignments are concerned:
While the larger theme of the new Narendra Modi Cabinet was continuity, some ministers received a bump in terms of their profiles. Some ministers were moved from important ministries, but were given charge of two ministries, while others were boosted to more key ministries than they handled in the first term.
1. Narendra Singh Tomar
Tomar was Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in the outgoing Cabinet. He also held the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs as an additional charge since the death of his predecessor, Ananth Kumar. He is now the decisive face of the Narendra Modi government’s rural policy, considering he has been given charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in addition to his existing charge of the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.
2. Ravi Shankar Prasad
One of the heavy hitters for the BJP just got more on his plate. He has retained Law & Justice, and Electronics and IT. Over and above that, he has also been given charge of Communications, which was held by Manoj Singh as a Minister of State (Independent Charge). Prasad had headed Communications for about two years in the first Modi government, during which time he had to face down heat over rampant call drops.
3. Smriti Irani
The giant killer of Amethi had to be rewarded. And she was, with a second ministry to head. She retained the Ministry of Textiles, which she held in the outgoing Cabinet. She has additionally been given charge of the high-visibility Ministry of Women and Child Development, which was held by Maneka Gandhi.
4. Dr Harsh Vardhan
The otorhinolaryngologist returns to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which he had headed early in the first Modi government. He has also retained the Ministry of Science & Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences. He has been relieved of the additional charge of the Ministry of Environment and Forests which he had held in the outgoing Cabinet.
5. Prakash Javadekar
Javadekar was Minister in the key Human Resource Development (HRD) portfolio, which oversees education all the way from school to the elite institutes of higher education. He has now been given two ministries both of which hold importance. One, he returns to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, which he headed in the early days of the Modi government. The other portfolio he has been given – Ministry of Information and Broadcasting – is also one which Javadekar headed in the initial phase of the first Modi government. Two greater than one? We think so.
6. Piyush Goyal
Goyal headed two Ministries in the outgoing Cabinet – Railways and Coal. He has retained Railways, and has been given the key Ministry of Commerce and Industry. While this may not be the office in the North Block that many tipped him for, the charge of two important ministries is certainly to be seen as a big gain for Goyal.
7. Giriraj Singh
Giriraj was Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the outgoing Cabinet. He has now been promoted to Cabinet rank. He is now the Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
8. Rao Inderjit Singh
Rao Inderjit Singh served as Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning, and was also a Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in the outgoing Cabinet. He has now been given independent charge of two ministries. He has retained the Ministry of Planning and has additionally been given charge of the Ministry of Programme Planning and Implementation, which was headed in a Minister rank by DV Sadananda Gowda.
9. Shripad Yesso Naik
Naik has retained his position as Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the AYUSH Ministry, which among other things has seen success with organising the International Day of Yoga. Apart from AYUSH, Naik has been made a Minister of State for Defence.
10. Kiren Rijiju
Rijiju gained visibility and prominence as a Minister of State for Home Affairs in the first Modi government. He has been promoted to Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs and Sports. He has also been given additional responsibility as a Minister of State for Minority Affairs. If that isn’t a vote of confidence from his boss (in appraisal season, that too), we don’t know what is.Kiren Rijiju
11. Hardeep Singh Puri
The former diplomat has been given two more portfolios. He has retained his position of Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Now, he also Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Civil Aviation. Additionally, he has been made a Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, where his Foreign Service experience could bring benefits.