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From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval, India’s spies have carried out daring undercover missions. Here's a look at some of the most fearless Dhurandhars in history.

Monica Singh | Mar 21, 2026, 01:27 PM IST

1.Ravindra Kaushik – The Black Tiger

Ravindra Kaushik – The Black Tiger
1

Ravindra Kaushik underwent intensive training in Delhi before being sent across the border at just 23. Living undercover in Pakistan as a civilian employee, he supplied critical intelligence to India from 1975 until his capture in 1983. His bravery earned him the title 'Black Tiger,' reportedly bestowed by Indira Gandhi.

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2.Ajit Doval – The Master of Covert Ops

Ajit Doval – The Master of Covert Ops
2

Ajit Doval is known for his deep-cover operations in Pakistan, where he lived incognito for years. His intelligence work reportedly included gathering crucial nuclear-related information. He also infiltrated the Golden Temple during a sensitive period to monitor separatist activities. Since 2014, he has been India’s longest-serving National Security Advisor.

3.Neera Arya – The Fearless INA Spy

Neera Arya – The Fearless INA Spy
3

Neera Arya was among the first women spies of the Indian National Army. Deeply loyal to her mission, she refused to betray secrets even under severe torture by British authorities. In a dramatic turn, she reportedly killed her own husband when he threatened the life of Subhas Chandra Bose.

4.Mohanlal Bhaskar – The Border Phantom

Mohanlal Bhaskar – The Border Phantom
4

Mohanlal Bhaskar carried out multiple covert missions across the Pakistan border during the 1960s. Known for his daring entries, he was eventually exposed by a double agent. Captured and imprisoned, he endured years of torture and spent 14 years in a Pakistani jail, earning a reputation as a shadowy operative.

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5.Saraswathi Rajamani – The Young Rebel Spy

Saraswathi Rajamani – The Young Rebel Spy
5

Saraswathi Rajamani joined the Azad Hind Fauj at the age of 16. Disguising herself as a boy, she gathered intelligence from British camps. In one daring act, she entered an enemy camp posing as a performer to rescue a captured fellow operative, showcasing remarkable courage at a young age.

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