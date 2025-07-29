Ranthambore Fort to Bandhavgarh Fort: Explore 5 historic forts on jungle safaris across India

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

What will happen on August 1, when deadline for signing India-US trade deal ends? Will Donald Trump extend it as deal is not in sight?

Mukesh Ambani launches JioPC AI cloud computer at Rs...; check plans, benefits, more

This temple opens only on Nag Panchmi, know reason behind, significance

This actor worked with Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth; had second marriage with co-star's ex-wife, adopted her sons, stepson became famous...

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open another flagship showroom in this Indian city, not Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai

Meet man, who studied abroad, returned to India to build Rs 449 crore company after failed venture, he is..., net worth is Rs...

New 'cannibal' robot developed in THIS country, can grow and heal itself by consuming...

Gautam Gambhir engages in ugly verbal spat with Oval pitch curator ahead of 5th Test match against England

Mumbai Indians all-rounder, who was signed for Rs 2 crore in IPL 2025, becomes New Zealand's Test skipper, his name is...

ITR Filing AS 2025-26: Will Income Tax Department extend deadline again? Here are reasons...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What will happen on August 1, when deadline for signing India-US trade deal ends? Will Donald Trump extend it as deal is not in sight?

What will happen on August 1, when deadline for India-US trade deal ends?

Mukesh Ambani launches JioPC AI cloud computer at Rs...; check plans, benefits, more

Mukesh Ambani launches JioPC AI cloud computer at Rs...; check plans, benefits,

This temple opens only on Nag Panchmi, know reason behind, significance

This temple opens only on Nag Panchmi, know reason behind, significance

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more

Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen

Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, trophy room, private temple, and luxury garage

Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, t

HomePhotos

INDIA

Ranthambore Fort to Bandhavgarh Fort: Explore 5 historic forts on jungle safaris across India

Explore India's rich history and wildlife by visiting historic forts nestled within jungle reserves. These ancient structures offer a glimpse into the country's storied past, surrounded by majestic wildlife and breathtaking natural beauty.

Monica Singh | Jul 29, 2025, 02:02 PM IST

1.Ranthambore Fort - Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Ranthambore Fort - Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan
1

Ranthambore is more than just tiger sightings; it's full of history and charm. The 10th-century Ranthambore Fort stands tall above the forest, once echoing with battles. Today, you can climb its old steps, pass ancient temples, and look out over a jungle where tigers still roam free.

Advertisement

2.Kankwari Fort - Sariska Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan

Kankwari Fort - Sariska Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan
2

Hidden in the Sariska Tiger Reserve, the old Kankwari Fort has a dark past; it’s where Aurangzeb once jailed his brother Dara Shikoh to seize the throne. Today, the fort stands quietly, overlooking the forest. If you're lucky, you might see a tiger moving through the trees below.

3.Bandhavgarh Fort - Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh Fort - Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh
3

Hidden in one of India’s top tiger reserves, Bandhavgarh Fort is said to have been gifted by Lord Rama to Lakshmana. As you walk past old temples and giant Vishnu statues toward its moss-covered walls, the place feels truly sacred.

4.Kumbhalgarh Fort - Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajasthan

Kumbhalgarh Fort - Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajasthan
4

Kumbhalgarh Fort is where history meets the wild with its 36-km wall (second only to the Great Wall of China), rising from the Aravalli hills like a lost legend. Built in the 15th century, it overlooks the Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, where leopards and wolves roam through thick forests.

TRENDING NOW

5.George Castle - Madhav National Park, Madhya Pradesh

George Castle - Madhav National Park, Madhya Pradesh
5

Madhav National Park is a lesser-known spot with a mix of nature and history. It hides two old forts, Madhav Fort, once owned by the Scindia dynasty, and George Castle, built for a royal visit that never happened. Set by Sakhya Sagar Lake, it's a peaceful place for those who love wildlife and heritage.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sonu Nigam trips as fan tries to take selfie, his hilarious reaction goes viral: Watch video
Sonu Nigam trips as fan tries to take selfie, his hilarious reaction goes viral
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Shubman Gill breaks 35-year drought for India with century in Manchester, emulates Sachin Tendulkar
Shubman Gill breaks 35-year drought for India with century in Manchester
Do Karisma Kapoor, Kiaan and Samaira have share in Sunjay Kapoor's massive estate? Here's the truth
Do Karisma Kapoor, Kiaan and Samaira have share in Sunjay Kapoor's massive estat
Meet actor who gave 13 back-to-back flop films, was banned by film industry after..., his name is..., net worth is..
Meet actor who gave 13 back-to-back flop films, was banned by film industry...
Meet woman who left acting at 15, started preparing for UPSC exam, became IAS officer after 6 attempts with AIR...
Meet woman who left acting at 15, started preparing for UPSC exam, became IAS...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen
Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, trophy room, private temple, and luxury garage
Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, t
Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles
Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles
Ranthambore Fort to Bandhavgarh Fort: Explore 5 historic forts on jungle safaris across India
Ranthambore Fort to Bandhavgarh Fort: Explore 5 historic forts on jungle safari
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE