Ranthambore Fort to Bandhavgarh Fort: Explore 5 historic forts on jungle safaris across India

What will happen on August 1, when deadline for signing India-US trade deal ends? Will Donald Trump extend it as deal is not in sight?
Mukesh Ambani launches JioPC AI cloud computer at Rs...; check plans, benefits, more
This temple opens only on Nag Panchmi, know reason behind, significance
This actor worked with Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth; had second marriage with co-star's ex-wife, adopted her sons, stepson became famous...
Elon Musk's Tesla set to open another flagship showroom in this Indian city, not Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai
Meet man, who studied abroad, returned to India to build Rs 449 crore company after failed venture, he is..., net worth is Rs...
New 'cannibal' robot developed in THIS country, can grow and heal itself by consuming...
Gautam Gambhir engages in ugly verbal spat with Oval pitch curator ahead of 5th Test match against England
Mumbai Indians all-rounder, who was signed for Rs 2 crore in IPL 2025, becomes New Zealand's Test skipper, his name is...
ITR Filing AS 2025-26: Will Income Tax Department extend deadline again? Here are reasons...
INDIA
Monica Singh | Jul 29, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
1.Ranthambore Fort - Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan
Ranthambore is more than just tiger sightings; it's full of history and charm. The 10th-century Ranthambore Fort stands tall above the forest, once echoing with battles. Today, you can climb its old steps, pass ancient temples, and look out over a jungle where tigers still roam free.
2.Kankwari Fort - Sariska Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan
Hidden in the Sariska Tiger Reserve, the old Kankwari Fort has a dark past; it’s where Aurangzeb once jailed his brother Dara Shikoh to seize the throne. Today, the fort stands quietly, overlooking the forest. If you're lucky, you might see a tiger moving through the trees below.
3.Bandhavgarh Fort - Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh
Hidden in one of India’s top tiger reserves, Bandhavgarh Fort is said to have been gifted by Lord Rama to Lakshmana. As you walk past old temples and giant Vishnu statues toward its moss-covered walls, the place feels truly sacred.
4.Kumbhalgarh Fort - Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajasthan
Kumbhalgarh Fort is where history meets the wild with its 36-km wall (second only to the Great Wall of China), rising from the Aravalli hills like a lost legend. Built in the 15th century, it overlooks the Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, where leopards and wolves roam through thick forests.
5.George Castle - Madhav National Park, Madhya Pradesh
Madhav National Park is a lesser-known spot with a mix of nature and history. It hides two old forts, Madhav Fort, once owned by the Scindia dynasty, and George Castle, built for a royal visit that never happened. Set by Sakhya Sagar Lake, it's a peaceful place for those who love wildlife and heritage.