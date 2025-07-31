Twitter
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025

Every month has its charm, but August promises a unique festive spirit. Let’s explore the major festivals and occasions in August 2025 that will light up homes and hearts across the country.

Shivani Tiwari | Jul 31, 2025, 03:59 PM IST

1.Raksha Bandhan – August 9 (Saturday)

Raksha Bandhan – August 9 (Saturday)
1

On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers' wrists to celebrate love and protection. Brothers promise lifelong support in return. Families come together, share gifts and sweets. 

 

2.Independence Day – August 15 (Friday)

Independence Day – August 15 (Friday)
2

India’s Independence Day on August 15 is marked by flag-hoisting, patriotic songs, and parades. It’s a national holiday and a moment to celebrate India’s spirit and unity.

 

3.Krishna Janmashtami – August 16 (Saturday)

Krishna Janmashtami – August 16 (Saturday)
3

Janmashtami celebrates Lord Krishna’s birth. Temples host midnight prayers and colourful events, creating a spiritual and joyful atmosphere across India. In Maharashtra, Dahi Handi is celebrated during Janmashtami. Young men form human pyramids to break hanging pots filled with curd or butter, recreating Krishna’s playful deeds.

 

 

4.Hartalika Teej – August 26 (Tuesday)

Hartalika Teej – August 26 (Tuesday)
4

Celebrated by women in North India, Hartalika Teej is dedicated to Goddess Parvati. Women fast without water, pray for their husbands’ long life, family well-being, and dress in festive attire.

 

5.Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27 (Wednesday)

Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27 (Wednesday)
5

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates Lord Ganesha’s birth. Celebrated widely in Maharashtra, it brings joy, unity, and devotion. Homes and pandals welcome beautifully crafted idols of Ganesha with music and rituals.

 

6.Onam – August 26 to September 5

Onam – August 26 to September 5
6

Onam is the grand festival of Kerala, which starts on August 26 and lasts 10 days. People decorate their homes with flowers, wear traditional clothes, and enjoy a feast. It honours King Mahabali’s return and celebrates prosperity, culture, and family togetherness.

 

