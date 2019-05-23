From Rahul to Digvijaya to Scindia: The Biggest Losers (so far) of 2019 LS Poll

2/11

The Scindias are practically royalty in areas of Gwalior and Guna but Jyotiraditya Scindia is facing a hastening defeat in bastion of Guna. The Scindias – irrespective of the sigil they carried – have always won from Guna.

Yet, one of Cong’s most-well-known dynasts is now facing a humiliating defeat here by almost 1.1 lakh votes to BJP's KP Yadav.