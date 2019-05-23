Search icon
From Rahul to Digvijaya to Scindia: The Biggest Losers (so far) of 2019 LS Poll

The 2019 Lok Sabha election saw some big names fumble. While counting is still going on, here are some of the biggest losers (at the time of writing).

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 23, 2019, 06:03 PM IST

1. Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi shocker

While Rahul Gandhi might be headed for a massive victory in Wayanad – over 8 lakhs which could be the biggest Lok Sabha victory margin of all time – his loss in Amethi will still go down as a shock. At the time of publishing, Rahul Gandhi was trailing by 20,000 votes to the pugnacious Smriti Irani. Irani has been relentless in her attacks against the Congress president and the loss will go down as one of the most shocking in this Lok Sabha polls.

Read: Irani storms Gandhi’s bastion

2. Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna)

The Scindias are practically royalty in areas of Gwalior and Guna but Jyotiraditya Scindia is facing a hastening defeat in bastion of Guna. The Scindias – irrespective of the sigil they carried – have always won from Guna.

Yet, one of Cong’s most-well-known dynasts is now facing a humiliating defeat here by almost 1.1 lakh votes to BJP's KP Yadav. 

3. Moon Moon Sen (Asansol)

Bed tea enthusiast Moon Moon Sen is looking at a chastening defeat at the hands of Union minister Babul Supriyo.

4. Kanhaiya Kumar (Begusarai)

Media darling Kanhaiya Kumar and former JNUSU president is Kanhaiya Kumar is facing defeat at the hands of Giriraj Singh. Kanhaiya is currently 4.2 lakh votes BJP’s Giriraj Singh.

5. Sharad Yadav (Madhepura)

Sharad Yadav, who is contesting from an RJD ticket is trailing by 4.4 lakh votes to JD(U)’s Dinesh Chandra Yadav.

6. Priya Dutt

Star candidate Priya Sunil Dutt is trailing to BJP Yuva Morcha president Poonam Mahajan by 1.1 lakh votes in Mumbai-North Central.

7. Deve Gowda (Tumkur)

Former PM HD Deve Gowda is trailing by 16,000 votes to GS Basvaraj in Karnataka’s Kumar.

8. Vijender Singh (South Delhi)

The ace boxer trailed by 4.8 lakh votes to BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

9. Mallikarjun Khareg

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress’ Leader of Lok Sabha trailed BJP’s Umesh Jadhav by 35,000 votes in Gulbarga in Karnataka.

10. Digvijaya Singh (Bhopal)

The former MP is trailing by 2 lakh votes to controversial candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

11. Manoj Sinha (Ghazipur)

The Union Minister is losing by 75,000 votes to Afzal Ansari. 

