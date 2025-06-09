2 . Jor Bagh

Jor Bagh, positioned near the lush expanse of Lodhi Gardens and surrounded by heritage landmarks like Humayun’s Tomb and Safdarjung’s Tomb, is one of Delhi’s most upscale residential neighbourhoods. Favoured by Bollywood stars, influential politicians, and wealthy individuals, it offers a rare mix of serenity and sophistication. Its tree-lined avenues, elegant homes, and closeness to elite destinations such as Khan Market make it a top-tier address. With its perfect balance of exclusivity and convenience, Jor Bagh continues to rank among the most luxurious and high-value localities in the city.