Photos

INDIA

INDIA

From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025

As per the trends so far, Bihar has once again produced a dominant theme, proving the Modi-Nitish magic is still prevailing in the state. Let's take a look at some key takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025.

Meemansa Shekhawat | Nov 14, 2025, 02:04 PM IST

1.The Nitish magic

The Nitish magic
1

If the current trends turn into the outcomes, Nitish Kumar will be eyeing his tenth term as the Chief Minister. Although he hasn't been named the official CM candidate for the NDA, the JD(U) leaders are consistently pressing that he will be the Chief Minister of Bihar. Needless to say, the 'Dashazaari' scheme - the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY) - worked wonders for the ruling NDA, which even resulted in a high women voter turnout. It is believed that when women step out in large numbers to vote, the NDA wins. 

2.Tejashwi Yadav to lose?

Tejashwi Yadav to lose?
2

According to the present trends, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) bigwig Tejashwi Yadav is trailing in his family bastion, Raghoupur, by over 2,000 votes, against his closest rival and BJP candidate Satish Kumar. 

3.'Modi's Hanuman' Chirag leaves impact in Bihar

'Modi's Hanuman' Chirag leaves impact in Bihar
3

Chirag Paswan’s LJP- Ram Vilas has registered substantial gains in the Bihar assembly polls 2025. Once written off after winning just one seat in 2020, the party is now leading on 22 seats as per current trends, one of the most unexpected events that a few had predicted. 

Notably, Chirag's LJP-RV had contested on 29 seats. 

 

4.The women power

The women power
4

It happened especially after the announcement of the 'Dashazaari' scheme that women were encouraged to vote in enormous numbers. According to reports, women's turnouts were recorded as higher than men's turnouts in various regions. 

 

TRENDING NOW

5.'Ya to arsh par ya farsh par' - An experiment that failed

'Ya to arsh par ya farsh par' - An experiment that failed
5

Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party (JDP), in its poll debut, made an experiment with Bihar voters, raising issues like education and migration. His message failed to resonate with the voters of Bihar, who are well-acquainted with the traditional parties like the JDU, RJD, and the BJP.

Although Kishore's popularity spoke volumes, it failed to convert into numbers. The party's revival in Bihar will now depend on how it connects with the locals on the ground. 

