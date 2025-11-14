From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025

Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'
INDIA
Meemansa Shekhawat | Nov 14, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
1.The Nitish magic
If the current trends turn into the outcomes, Nitish Kumar will be eyeing his tenth term as the Chief Minister. Although he hasn't been named the official CM candidate for the NDA, the JD(U) leaders are consistently pressing that he will be the Chief Minister of Bihar. Needless to say, the 'Dashazaari' scheme - the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY) - worked wonders for the ruling NDA, which even resulted in a high women voter turnout. It is believed that when women step out in large numbers to vote, the NDA wins.
2.Tejashwi Yadav to lose?
According to the present trends, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) bigwig Tejashwi Yadav is trailing in his family bastion, Raghoupur, by over 2,000 votes, against his closest rival and BJP candidate Satish Kumar.
3.'Modi's Hanuman' Chirag leaves impact in Bihar
Chirag Paswan’s LJP- Ram Vilas has registered substantial gains in the Bihar assembly polls 2025. Once written off after winning just one seat in 2020, the party is now leading on 22 seats as per current trends, one of the most unexpected events that a few had predicted.
Notably, Chirag's LJP-RV had contested on 29 seats.
4.The women power
It happened especially after the announcement of the 'Dashazaari' scheme that women were encouraged to vote in enormous numbers. According to reports, women's turnouts were recorded as higher than men's turnouts in various regions.
5.'Ya to arsh par ya farsh par' - An experiment that failed
Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party (JDP), in its poll debut, made an experiment with Bihar voters, raising issues like education and migration. His message failed to resonate with the voters of Bihar, who are well-acquainted with the traditional parties like the JDU, RJD, and the BJP.
Although Kishore's popularity spoke volumes, it failed to convert into numbers. The party's revival in Bihar will now depend on how it connects with the locals on the ground.