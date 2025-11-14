From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025

5 . 'Ya to arsh par ya farsh par' - An experiment that failed

Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party (JDP), in its poll debut, made an experiment with Bihar voters, raising issues like education and migration. His message failed to resonate with the voters of Bihar, who are well-acquainted with the traditional parties like the JDU, RJD, and the BJP.

Although Kishore's popularity spoke volumes, it failed to convert into numbers. The party's revival in Bihar will now depend on how it connects with the locals on the ground.