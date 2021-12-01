From Kalpana Chawla to Prashant Bhushan: 5 famous personalities who dropped out of IIT and made it big

Even though dropping out of college is not an option for many, these famous personalities dropped out of IITs to chase success.
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) across the country are one of the most premier institutions one could be a part of to complete their studies, and lakhs of students every year compete in a wild chase to be a part of IIT and move a step closer to success.
But did you know that some of the most successful people in India dropped out of IITs, which are the top engineering institutes across the country, to pursue their true passion? Here are the five most famous personalities who dropped out of IITs.
1. Prashant Bhushan
Prashant Bhushan is one of the most well-known and reputed lawyers in India. He dropped out of IIT Madras and went to pursue a law degree from Allahabad University. He was also one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
2. Shashvat Nakrani
Shashvat Nakrani founded the UPI application BharatPe at the young age of 23 while he was a student in IIT Delhi. He founded the app in the third year of college and then decided to drop out to further develop his application.
3. Ritesh Agarwal
Ritesh Agarwal had his eyes set on being an IITian but he couldn’t clear the entrance exam. Despite this, he decided to found the successful company OYO at the age of 19 back in 2013. OYO has since become one of the most successful startups in India, making Agarwal a billionaire.
4. Kalpana Chawla
Kalpana Chawla always had a huge interest in the field of science, but she could not clear the IIT entrance examination. She then joined Punjab Engineering College and joined NASA as an astronaut, and later became the first woman of Indian origin in space.
5. Narayana Murthy
Narayana Murthy is the founder of one of the leading tech giants in India, Infosys. Murthy had a dream of studying at IIT and had even cleared the entrance exam for the institute, but could not join because of financial constraints. Following his passion relentlessly, he became one of the leading businessmen of India. (Photo- Reuters)