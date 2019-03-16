From Manoj Bajpayee to 106-year-old environmentalist: Check out who got the Padma Shri Award from President Kovind

A glimpse of President Ram Nath Kovind conferring Padma Awards to citizens on Saturday.
Folk Singer Teejan Bai, Larsen and Toubro chairman Anil Kumar Naik, scientist S Nambi Narayanan, actor Manoj Bajpayee and 106-year-old environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka were among the 54 noted citizens conferred the Padma award by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.
The ceremony in the imposing Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan saw the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues Rajnath Singh, Harsh Vardhan, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Goel besides senior BJP leader L K Advani and senior government officials.
As many as 112 'inspiring' personalities were selected for this year's Padma awards and their names were announced on the eve of Republic Day this year. The awards were conferred in two ceremonies with 47 dignitaries receiving the honour on March 11, while 54 were honoured on Saturday.
The nomination process for Padma awards was made online in 2016 and a simple, accessible and secure platform was put in place to encourage citizens at large to participate. Erstwhile 'Government Awards' transformed into 'Peoples Awards', another official said. This year's awardees were selected from across the nation and segments of society, with the government going beyond excellence and recognising the larger impact and the awardees' selfless service, added.
1. Dharampal Gulati- Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) owner
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Bhushan upon Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) owner Dharampal Gulati during ''Padma Awards 2019'', in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Photo Credits: PTI
2. Shri Dinyar R. Contractor- Theatre Actor
President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Dinyar R. Contractor for Art. He is a popular theatre actor and a film personality.
Photo Credits: Twitter
3. Gautam Gambhir- Former Indian cricketer
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Shri upon former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir during 'Padma Awards 2019', in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Photo Credits: PTI
4. Shri Narsingh Dev Jamwal- Multi-media artist, prolific writer
President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Narsingh Dev Jamwal for Literature & Education. A multi-media artist and a prolific writer from Jammu & Kashmir, he has carved a niche in Dogri literature.
Photo Credits: Twitter
5. Saalumarada Thimmakka- 106-year-old environmentalist
Saalumarada Thimmakka who has planted thousands of trees over a period of 65 years, earning the sobriquet of 'Vriksha Mathe' for taking care of them as her children, was also conferred the coveted award.
Photo Credits: PTI
6. Tsering Norboo- Surgeon based in Ladakh
Tsering Norboo, a surgeon based in Ladakh, who served for 50 years in remote and high altitude regions was among the recipients of Padma Awards.
Photo Credits: Twitter
7. Sunil Chhetri- India football captain
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Shri upon India football captain Sunil Chhetri during ''Padma Awards 2019'', in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Photo Credits: PTI
8. Manoj Bajpayee- Bollywood actor
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee arrives to receive Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind(unseen) during ''Padma Awards 2019'', in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Photo Credits: PTI