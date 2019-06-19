Search icon
From Mani Shankar Aiyar to Ajay Maken: 5 Cong leaders Tehseen Poonawalla thinks Rahul Gandhi needs to dump ASAP

In his second piece in DNA lambasting the Congress, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla hit out at the ‘general’ in the party saying that the Congress couldn’t move forward until they were given a ‘golden handshake’.

Poonawalla laments that the Congress of today has become an old man, living in a bygone era and said it was ironic that the party which gave India the maximum number of prime ministers doesn’t have a name deserving of the seat. 
He said this was ironical since Rahul Gandhi was ‘young and fit’, who is ‘well-read, well-travelled, well-educated and hails from an illustrious lineage’. 

 

1. Mani Shankar Aiyar

Poonawalla slams Mani Shankar Aiyar - one of PM Modi's biggest critics - calling him ‘uncouth, extremely arrogant with a huge ego’ and mocks him for losing his seat in 2009 when Cong and DMK swept Tamil Nadu.

2. Jairam Ramesh

Poonawalla mocks Ramesh as another ‘Left-leaning so-called leader with zero mass base’ and calls him singularly ‘responsible for getting down UPA’s GDP numbers’. He called him an obstructionist and says he’s disliked by aspirational India’.

3. Madhusudan Mistry and Mohan Prakash

Poonawalla further takes aims at two ‘Left Socialists’ both ‘outsiders with no mass base’ but are given a lot of importance by Gandhi’s office. He writes: “These two featherlight gems have not just hurt brand Congress, but have damaged the foundation of the party whenever an assignment has been given to them.”

4. Ajay Maken

Poonawalla also doesn’t spare Ajay Maken, calling him a man who like the ‘bhatura he loves’ is ‘tempting from the outside but hollow inside’.

He slammed Maken, who was the party’s media-in-charge during UPA II and said that since the Congress’ relationship with the media has plummeted.

He wrote: “It is no rocket science that the reason why the Congress was reduced to its lowest-ever total of 44 seats in 2014, is the hammering the Congress and the Gandhis got at the hands of the electronic media. Ajay Maken as in-charge was a complete failure.”

He also slammed Maken for scoring a duck in the Delhi Assembly elections in 2015  and said his picture of him ‘stuffing himself with his favourite bhatura before going on hunger fast reduced Nehru’s party to a joke’.

