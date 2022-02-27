From Kuwait Airlift to Operation Ganga: 5 major evacuation missions carried out by India

The government of India has carried out several major and intricate evacuation operations in the past, with Operation Ganga being the most recent.

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain heightened, the Indian government is conducted an evacuation mission to bring back all the Indian nationals currently stranded in the country in the middle of war-like conditions.

Over the part, India has conducted many intricate and major evacuation missions across the world in war-torn and disturbed areas to bring back Indian students and citizens to their motherland. Some of the most significant missions were the Kuwait Airlift and the Vande Bharat mission.

Take a look at some of the major evacuation missions carried out by the Indian government in the past.