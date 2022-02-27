From Kuwait Airlift to Operation Ganga: 5 major evacuation missions carried out by India

The government of India has carried out several major and intricate evacuation operations in the past, with Operation Ganga being the most recent.
As tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain heightened, the Indian government is conducted an evacuation mission to bring back all the Indian nationals currently stranded in the country in the middle of war-like conditions.
Over the part, India has conducted many intricate and major evacuation missions across the world in war-torn and disturbed areas to bring back Indian students and citizens to their motherland. Some of the most significant missions were the Kuwait Airlift and the Vande Bharat mission.
Take a look at some of the major evacuation missions carried out by the Indian government in the past.
1. Kuwait Airlift 1990
Nearly 2 lakh Indians were left stranded in Kuwait soon after one lakh Iraqi soldiers had marched into the country, leaving the general public helpless with no way out. The Indian government airlifted the Indian citizens out of the country over the course of two months. Air India registered itself in the Guinness World Records for executing the largest-ever air evacuation mission.
2. Vande Bharat Mission 2020
Over 60 lakh Indian students and citizens were left stranded in foreign countries when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, leading to the shutdown of all international travel services. Through chartered flights, naval ships and other means, the Indian government helped citizens come back to the country.
3. Operation Safe Homecoming 2011
The Indian government launched Operation Safe Homecoming to rescue over 15,000 Indian national stranded in Libya, which was in the midst of a civil war. The operation was conducted through air and sea, bringing back all the citizens safely.
4. Operation Raahat 2015
The Indian Armed Forced conducted Operation Raahat in 2015 when the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels got entangled in a conflict. Thousands of Indian nationals and several hundreds of foreign nationals were rescued from Yemen during the conflict.
5. Operation Ganga 2022
As the conflict broke out between Russia and Ukraine, the latter was declared a no-fly zone. Nearly 20,000 Indian nationals are currently in Ukraine and are being helped to return to India in several phases. Till now, two flights have landed in India with 469 nationals rescued from Ukraine.