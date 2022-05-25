From Hardik Patel to Kapil Sibal, 5 high-profile exits from Congress in 2022

The Congress has now lost five heavyweights in a span of less than 5 months in 2022.
With veteran leader Kapil Sibal announcing his resignation and future direction with the Samajwadi Party, the Congress has now lost five heavyweights in the span of less than 5 months in 2022. Avoiding any comment on the Congress, Sibal said that it was a difficult decision to end his three-decade relationship with the party. The national party is not in its best phases in the politics of the country, with both its representation and political influence on the decline. Apart from Sibal, here are the other big names who left the Congress in 2022:
1. Kapil Sibal
The Congress heavyweight was one of the driving forces behind the G-23 group of senior leaders of the party demanding sweeping changes. He filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections as an independent candidate supported by Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.
Photo: PTI
2. Sunil Jakhar
Former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar swapped Congress for the BJP breaking away from a 50-year-old tie. "From 1972 to 2022, my three generations considered Congress as their family. Stood with the party in every good and bad time. But an attempt was made to suppress my nationalist voice in the Congress. I was given a notice for speaking in the interest of Punjab and the country," Jakhar had said.
Photo: ANI
3. Ashwani Kumar
The former Law Minister was aggrieved with the leadership and decided to move on. "I was feeling uncomfortable, helpless and ignored for the last many months and I understood that now I am not needed in the party. Therefore, I distanced myself. I was not able to do whatever I wanted to do by staying inside the party. That`s why I decided to fulfil my duty and now I can do what I feel comfortable to do,” he had said.
4. RPN Singh
Former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in the Manmohan Singh government, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh resigned a month before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 and followed the likes of Jitin Prasada into the BJP fold.
5. Hardik Patel
A prominent youth politician, Gujarat Patidar leader and state Congress working president Hardik Patel left the party recently, criticising the Congress on the issue of Hindutva and accusing it of hurting people’s sentiments.
Photo: ANI
