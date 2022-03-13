From Bhagwant Mann to Yogi Adityanath: Know the new CMs of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur

After the assembly election results in 2022, the five states are set to get new Chief Ministers and cabinets. Know who they are here.
The battle of the political parties finally concluded on March 10 after the assembly election results 2022 were declared by the Election Commission, paving the way for a fresh cabinet in the states of Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.
The Bhartiya Janta Party is set to form the government in four of these states, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be forming the government in Punjab, making it the second state in the country with an AAP cabinet, after the capital city of Delhi.
Since the states are all set to get a new cabinet, know who will be leading the government in the five states.
1. Bhagwant Mann in Punjab
After what people are revering an unexpected victory, AAP took the lion’s share of seats in Punjab, making Bhagwant Mann the new Chief Minister of the state. AAP had announced that Mann is the CM face in the state before the election, saying that he was the top choice of the people.
2. Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh
Current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to take oath as the CM of Uttar Pradesh once again, for his second consecutive term at the post. The BJP won the state elections by a landslide and it was evident before the elections that CM Yogi will be leading the government once again.
3. N Biren Singh in Manipur
Though it has not been officially announced yet, incumbent Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is expected to be announced as the CM once again in the state, as party workers have said that it is him that led BJP to a thumping majority in the state.
4. Uncertainty in Goa, Uttarakhand
Soon after the election results came out, Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami both resigned, paving the way for the new BJP cabinet in the party. It is not yet known who will be the CM in the states, though the party has said that formal announcements will be made soon.