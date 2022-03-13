From Bhagwant Mann to Yogi Adityanath: Know the new CMs of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur

After the assembly election results in 2022, the five states are set to get new Chief Ministers and cabinets. Know who they are here.

The battle of the political parties finally concluded on March 10 after the assembly election results 2022 were declared by the Election Commission, paving the way for a fresh cabinet in the states of Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.

The Bhartiya Janta Party is set to form the government in four of these states, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be forming the government in Punjab, making it the second state in the country with an AAP cabinet, after the capital city of Delhi.

Since the states are all set to get a new cabinet, know who will be leading the government in the five states.