From Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Jeevan Jyot Kaur to Pallavi Patel, a look at giant-killers in this Assembly Election

The Assembly election results of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur were declared on Thursday, March 10.
The results threw in many shocking defeats as well as surprise wins. From Punjab's former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh loss to AAP's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli to Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya being defeated by Samajwadi Party's Pallavi Patel, here are a look at the giant killers of this election :
1. Ajit Pal Singh Kohli
Aam Aadmi Party's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli trumped the 'Maharaja of Patiala' Captain Amarinder Singh in the Punjab Assembly polls in the Patiala seat.
After losing the polls, Punjab's former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he accepted the verdict of the people with all humility.
2. Labh Singh Ugoke and Charanjit Singh
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur Assembly seats.
Aam Aadmi Party's Labh Singh Ugoke (centre) won the Bhadaur seat, while in Chamkaur Sahib, AAP's Charanjit Singh was victorious.
3. Bhuwan Chandra Kapri
Uttarakhand Cheif Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from Khatima to Congress’ Bhuwan Chandra Kapri.
4. Mohan Singh Bisht
Veteran Congressman and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat lost from the Lal Kuan assembly constituency to BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht.
5. Jeevan Jyot Kaur
Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat from the Amritsar (East) Constituency to Aam Aadmi Party's Jeevan Jyot Kaur, who also toppled Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia.
6. Pallavi Patel
UP Deputy CM and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya lost from Sirathu seat of Kaushambi district to Samajwadi Party's Dr Pallavi Patel.
7. Jagdeep Kamboj
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal lost the Jalalabad constituency to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate Jagdeep Kamboj. After the defeat, Badal said that his party took the public's mandate with 'total humility'.