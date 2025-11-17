From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children

THIS country grounds flights, halts military training for annual college entry exam; not US, UK, China, it is...
INDIA
Vaishali Shastri | Nov 17, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
1.Tej Pratap Yadav
Lalu Yadav’s eldest child, son Tej Pratap studied till 12th but after failing the class, he stopped studying.
2.Tejashwi Yadav
Lalu’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav is lesser educated as the former Bihar deputy CM has studied till class 9.
3.Misa Bharti
She is Lalu Yadav’s eldest daughter who has an MBBS degree from Patna Medical College. Misa Bharti was also a top student.
4.Rohini Yadav
She is also an MBBS degree holder from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Jamshedpur.
5.Chanda Yadav
Another daughter, Chanda Yadav, is also highly qualified as she holds a law degree (LLB) from Pune’s top college.
6.Ragini Yadav
Ragini completed her school education, though she started studying B.Tech at BIT, Ranchi, she left it mid-way.
7.Hema Yadav
She earned a B.Tech degree at BIT, Ranchi, but from the Chief Minister’s quota.