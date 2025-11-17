FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

THIS country grounds flights, halts military training for annual college entry exam; not US, UK, China, it is...

Lalu Yadav breaks silence after daughter Rohini Acharya’s public comments: ‘Internal dispute will be...'

Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh power shift

Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA arrests key associate of Umar un Nabi from...; reveals he provided...

WPL 2026 mega auction date announced: Check date, venues, live streaming details and more

After Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to release in two parts? Report says film 'will end at...'

What next for Sheikh Hasina? Options narrow after death sentence and extradition demand

Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: After 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed, know about lone survivor's miraculous death escape

India issues 1st statement on death sentence of ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: 'As a close neighbour...'

'Sab dar ke khel rahe hai': Former Indian cricketer claims there is insecurity among Test players

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children

From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children, Tejashwi, Tej

Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh power shift

Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh...

After Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to release in two parts? Report says film 'will end at...'

After Ranbir's Ramayana, Ranveer's Dhurandhar to release in 2 parts?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children

From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children, Tejashwi, Tej

Josh Tongue to Mohammed Siraj: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle

Siraj to Tongue: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle

Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...

Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore

HomePhotos

INDIA

From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children

As the Bihar assembly election results 2025 were declared, one of Bihar’s strongest regional party, RJD’s supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family came to be highlighted. Some of his children are highly educated with MBBS and law degrees.

Vaishali Shastri | Nov 17, 2025, 09:04 PM IST

1.Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav
1

Lalu Yadav’s eldest child, son Tej Pratap studied till 12th but after failing the class, he stopped studying.  

 

Advertisement

2.Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav
2

Lalu’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav is lesser educated as the former Bihar deputy CM has studied till class 9.  

 

3.Misa Bharti

Misa Bharti
3

She is Lalu Yadav’s eldest daughter who has an MBBS degree from Patna Medical College. Misa Bharti was also a top student.  

 

 

4.Rohini Yadav

Rohini Yadav
4

She is also an MBBS degree holder from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Jamshedpur.  

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Chanda Yadav

Chanda Yadav
5

Another daughter, Chanda Yadav, is also highly qualified as she holds a law degree (LLB) from Pune’s top college. 

 

6.Ragini Yadav

Ragini Yadav
6

Ragini completed her school education, though she started studying B.Tech at BIT, Ranchi, she left it mid-way.

7.Hema Yadav

Hema Yadav
7

She earned a B.Tech degree at BIT, Ranchi, but from the Chief Minister’s quota.  

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lalu Yadav breaks silence after daughter Rohini Acharya’s public comments: ‘Internal dispute will be...'
Lalu Yadav breaks silence after daughter Rohini Acharya’s public comments
Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh power shift
Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh...
Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA arrests key associate of Umar un Nabi from...; reveals he provided...
Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA arrests key associate of Umar un Nabi from...; reveals
WPL 2026 mega auction date announced: Check date, venues, live streaming details and more
WPL 2026 mega auction date announced: Check date, venues, live streaming details
After Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to release in two parts? Report says film 'will end at...'
After Ranbir's Ramayana, Ranveer's Dhurandhar to release in 2 parts?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children, Tejashwi, Tej
Josh Tongue to Mohammed Siraj: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle
Siraj to Tongue: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle
Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...
Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore
From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026
From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026
Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about their educational qualifications, profession and more
Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE