Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi shares photos with Sushmita Sen, reveals relationship

Here are some pictures shared by Lalit Modi via Twitter and made the relationship public.

  Jul 14, 2022, 09:12 PM IST

Business tycoon Lalit Modi, recently, made a big annoucement revealing that he and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is dating. Here are some pictures shared by Lalit Modi via Twitter and made the relationship public.

1. Sushmita Sen with Lalit Modi on vacation

Sushmita Sen with Lalit Modi on vacation
1/4

Lalit Modi revealed in the post that the two spent time together on vacation in the Maldives. 

2. Lalit Modi shares series of photos

Lalit Modi shares series of photos
2/4

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi also shared some throwback pictures of the two.

3. Lalit Modi calls Sushmita Sen his 'better half'

Lalit Modi calls Sushmita Sen his 'better half'
3/4

In the tweet, Modi shared series of photos, calling Sushmita Sen his 'better half' and decribed the relationship as 'new beginning'.

4. Lalit Modi clarifies marriage rumour

Lalit Modi clarifies marriage rumour
4/4

However, minutes after the tweet went viral, he said in another tweet, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

DNA Originals
More
