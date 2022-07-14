Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi shares photos with Sushmita Sen, reveals relationship

Here are some pictures shared by Lalit Modi via Twitter and made the relationship public.
1. Sushmita Sen with Lalit Modi on vacation
Lalit Modi revealed in the post that the two spent time together on vacation in the Maldives.
2. Lalit Modi shares series of photos
Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi also shared some throwback pictures of the two.
3. Lalit Modi calls Sushmita Sen his 'better half'
In the tweet, Modi shared series of photos, calling Sushmita Sen his 'better half' and decribed the relationship as 'new beginning'.
4. Lalit Modi clarifies marriage rumour
However, minutes after the tweet went viral, he said in another tweet, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."