Floods and landslide kill many in Assam, pictures tell the story of devastation

This year, 42 people have died in Assam due to floods and landslides. Four people died in a landslide in the Nizarpur area near Boragaon on Tuesday.

Heavy rains have brought havoc in Assam for the last few days. Many people have died due to water logging in many parts of the state and landslides in hilly areas. So far this year, 42 people have died in the state due to floods and landslides. Four people died in a landslide in the Nizarpur area near Boragaon in Assam's capital Guwahati on Tuesday.

The disaster has disrupted normal life in the state. However, the government and non-government organisations are making every effort to provide help to the disaster-affected people in the state.

Read | Assam floods: Over 8 lakh affected due to heavy downpour, photos show widespread destruction