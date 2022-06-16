Floods and landslide kill many in Assam, pictures tell the story of devastation

This year, 42 people have died in Assam due to floods and landslides. Four people died in a landslide in the Nizarpur area near Boragaon on Tuesday.
Heavy rains have brought havoc in Assam for the last few days. Many people have died due to water logging in many parts of the state and landslides in hilly areas. So far this year, 42 people have died in the state due to floods and landslides. Four people died in a landslide in the Nizarpur area near Boragaon in Assam's capital Guwahati on Tuesday.
The disaster has disrupted normal life in the state. However, the government and non-government organisations are making every effort to provide help to the disaster-affected people in the state.
1. IMD alerts heavy rainfall in Assam till June 17
Due to heavy rains in Assam, a flood-like situation has arisen in many cities. It has been raining in the state for the last several days. The India Meteorological Department has warned that till June 17, there will be heavy rain in Assam. That is, at present there is no end to this calamity for two days.
(Image Source: IANS)
2. Four people dead in a landslide in Boragaon
Four people died in a landslide following heavy rains in the Nizarpur area near Boragaon in Assam's capital Guwahati on Tuesday. The victims, all of whom were labourers, were buried alive under the debris caused by the landslide. Emergency teams rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.
(Image Source: ANI)
3. Heavy rainfall in mountainous district of Dima Hasao
Due to heavy rains, the maximum impact is being seen in the hilly districts of Assam. Landslides are taking place on the hills due to which many roads have been blocked. It is raining heavily in the mountainous district Dima Hasao. Due to this there are reports of landslides in many places. Some people are also trapped at high places and the disaster management team has been engaged to rescue them.
(Image Source: ANI)
4. Waterlogging in several areas of Guwahati
Assam has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Monday night. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas of Guwahati due to which the city faced traffic jams. Heavy rains have flooded roads in many parts of the city, the worst affected areas being Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Rajgarh Link Road, Rukminigaon, Hatigaon and Krishna Nagar.
(Image Source: ANI)
5. NDRF and SDRF teams using boats to rescue people
NDRF and SDRF personnel are using boats to rescue people trapped in the floods and provide relief material to them.
(Image Source: IANS)
6. Guwahati railway station and airport affected due to flooding
Parts of the Guwahati Railway Station have also been flooded. Due to the rain, flight movement at the Guwahati International Airport has also been delayed.
7. Contact District Administration at 1077/8638112297 in case of emergency
The Assam government on Tuesday issued an advisory for people in Guwahati and adjoining areas to not venture outside unless absolutely necessary. The state government advised contacting the District Administration at 1077/8638112297 in case of emergencies.
(Image Source: IANS)