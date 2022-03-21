Five reasons why BJP made Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Uttarakhand CM despite losing elections

Despite losing the elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party trusted Pushkar Dhami to hold the chief ministerial position in the state. Here’s why -
Pushkar Singh Dhami will continue to be the chief minister even after losing the election from Khatima assembly seat in Uttarakhand elections. He has now been elected as the leader of the legislature party.
1. Two-thirds majority
When the BJP won 57 seats in 2017, Trivendra Singh Rawat was announced as the Chief Minister. After three years and 357 days, the BJP removed Trivendra Rawat and made Tirath Singh Rawat as the Chief Minister. Tirath's tenure lasted for 116 days only.
Pushkar Singh Dhami who stood in the elections as an MLA from Khatima was made the Chief Minister in July 2021, just before the elections. After Dhami’s rigorous hardwork for seven months, the Bharatiya Janta Party won 47 seats.
2. Ended the anti-incumbency wave
It was under Dhami's leadership that the BJP contested the elections in Uttarakhand and regained power after winning 47 seats. There was a lot of anger among the public due to changing chief minister twice within six months.
As a young leader, Dhami gave it all to remove the anti-incumbency. Thereafter, the BJP broke the chain of changing power in every election in the state.
3. Young face, popular among the public
Pushkar Singh Dhami is 46 years old. After becoming the chief minister, he made a distinct identity for himself throughout Uttarakhand. His popularity increased significantly among the youth of Devbhoomi.
4. Announced big schemes soon after becoming CM
On July 4, 2021, Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as chief minister. A month later, on the Independence Day, Dhami announced several schemes, including free tablets for class 10 -12 pass students, formulation of sports policy for sportspersons, enacting a law on population control, connecting Pauri and Almora with a railway line. These announcements served to increase Dhami's popularity among the common people.
5. Synergy between old and young leaders
Even after becoming the chief minister, Dhami took care of the old and senior leaders of the Uttarakhand BJP. Before taking big decisions, he took the advice of former chief ministers like Tirath Singh Rawat, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
Suggestions were sought from senior leaders to build a synergy between the party and the government. This also led to a good synergy between the senior and young leaders.
