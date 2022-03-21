Five reasons why BJP made Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Uttarakhand CM despite losing elections

Despite losing the elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party trusted Pushkar Dhami to hold the chief ministerial position in the state. Here’s why -

Pushkar Singh Dhami will continue to be the chief minister even after losing the election from Khatima assembly seat in Uttarakhand elections. He has now been elected as the leader of the legislature party.

