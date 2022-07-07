In pics: Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur's wedding, see here

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann married Gurpreet Kaur. AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha and many others join the wedding ceremony.
Dr Gurpreet Kaur has been chosen by his mother and sister. Bhagwant Mann's sister Manpreet Kaur knows Dr Gurpreet Kaur. Gurpreet hails from a village in Pehowa area of Kurukshetra.
Bhagwant Mann's bride to be Gurpreet Kaur is said to be from Hisar. Both the families have known each other for several years. Kaur is also originally from Punjab. She is a Sikh by religion.
Gurpreet Kaur 's family and close friends call her Gopi, she completed her MBBS four years ago. She is currently practicing doctor and lives in Mohali with her family.
AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha and many others join the wedding ceremony of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh today.
Along with the main AAP leaders, the wedding is being attended by Bhagwant Mann's family. This is Bhagwant Mann's second marriage. He and his first wife Inderjeet Kaur had mutually divorced in 2015. Mann had said in a tweet at the time that he had sacrificed his personal life for the development of Punjab. Bhagwant Mann and Inderjeet Kaur have two children -- Seerat Kaur and Dilshan. Inderjeet and their two children moved to the United States after the divorce.