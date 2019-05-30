Final decision with PM Modi, respect his decision: Subramanian Swamy to legion of fans after FM snub

A day after turning melancholic on Twitter amid rumours that Amit Shah could become the next Finance Minister after Jaitley expresses his unwillingness, Subramanian Swamy thanked his PTs (patriotic tweeples) and said that the buck to choose the minister stops with PM Modi.
A day after turning melancholic on Twitter amid rumours that Amit Shah could become the next Finance Minister after Jaitley expresses his unwillingness, Subramanian Swamy thanked his PTs (patriotic tweeples) and said that the buck to choose the minister stops with PM Modi.
He wrote: “I wish to thank all the PTs who tweeted and expressed their heartfelt wish for me to become FM. But as I said from the beginning that it is the PM who decides finally and we should respect that since the buck stops with him.”
Swamy, the bugbear of the Gandhi family, earlier wondered if he should change his prefix and instead of chowkidar pick mazdoor (worker).
He wrote: “May be instead of Chowkidar I should affix Mazdoor because I construct a multi-storied building for the party by fighting all these cases but do not get a luxury apartment to live in it. Lord Krishna explained why to Arjuna after the war.”
1. Swamy alludes to Gita
Swamy appeared to be alluding to the iconic line when Krishna explains to Arjun that one is not entitled to the fruits of his actions.
The Chapter II, Verse 47 from the Gita goes: “You have a right to perform your prescribed duty, but you are not entitled to the fruits of action. Never consider yourself to be the cause of the results of your activities, and never be attached to not doing your duty.”
It’s an open secret that Subramanian Swamy, a trained economist, has felt that he is the natural choice for the Finance Minister’s post and has often taken potshots at Jaitley.
2. Modi 2.0 takes shape
As the new Union Council of Ministers is set to be sworn in today evening, several BJP leaders have confirmed that they have received calls from BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) urging them to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence - 7, Lok Kalyan Marg and be 'present' during the oath-taking ceremony.
It is believed that these leaders will be sworn in as the ministers in the new government.
Prakash Javadekar, Santosh Gangwar, Niranjan Jyoti, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Ramesh Pokhariya Nishank are among several other leaders who received the call so far.
Prakash Javadekar handled several key portfolios including Information and Broadcasting Ministry and HRD Ministry in the first Council of Ministers headed by Modi.
Reacting to the reports that he will be made the Protem Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Santosh Gangwar said: "I cannot become the Protem Speaker after becoming a minister. Someone else will get that post. I will carry out whatever responsibility will be given to me."
Gangwar was Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Labour and Employment Ministry in the first term of Modi government.
3. S Jaishankar to take oath
S Jaishankar
Jitendra Singh
Santosh Gangwar
Suresh Angadi
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Piyush Goel
Prahalad Joshi
Kishan Reddy
Prahlad Patel
Nitin Gadkari
Kailash Chaudhary
Dharwad Singh Gehlot
Smriti Irani
Nirmala Sitharaman
Kishan Pal Gujrar
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Prakash Javedjar
Kiren Rijiju
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishankh
Mansukh Mandaviya
Parshottam Rupala
DV Sadanand Gowda
DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP: I received a call from Amit Shah. He said that I should be there at home office of PM at 5 o'clock&swearing-in ceremony at 7 o'clock. At 5 o'clock PM will have tea with cabinet&other ministerial colleagues&then we'll go to Rashtrapati Bhavan to take oath. pic.twitter.com/7D49W0C4Tn— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Giriraj Singh
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
VK Singh
Deboshree Chowdhury
Sanjeev Balyan
Hardeep Singh Puri
Babul Supriyo
Amit Shah