Final decision with PM Modi, respect his decision: Subramanian Swamy to legion of fans after FM snub

A day after turning melancholic on Twitter amid rumours that Amit Shah could become the next Finance Minister after Jaitley expresses his unwillingness, Subramanian Swamy thanked his PTs (patriotic tweeples) and said that the buck to choose the minister stops with PM Modi.

He wrote: “I wish to thank all the PTs who tweeted and expressed their heartfelt wish for me to become FM. But as I said from the beginning that it is the PM who decides finally and we should respect that since the buck stops with him.”

Swamy, the bugbear of the Gandhi family, earlier wondered if he should change his prefix and instead of chowkidar pick mazdoor (worker).

He wrote: “May be instead of Chowkidar I should affix Mazdoor because I construct a multi-storied building for the party by fighting all these cases but do not get a luxury apartment to live in it. Lord Krishna explained why to Arjuna after the war.”