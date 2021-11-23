Fierce floods in Ganga soon due to change in nature of river flow: IIT Kanpur study

Dr Rajiv Sinha of IIT Kanpur with Dr Pradeep Majumdar and Somil Swarnakar analyzed 50yrs data on rainfall, flood, barrage-dam construction, siltation.
IIT Kanpur and Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore conducted a study of 21 thousand sq km area from Gangotri glacier to Rishikesh for flood forecasting. The study found that river Ganga can soon show its fierce form as it is likely to change the nature of its flow. Professor in the Department of Earth Sciences in IIT Kanpur Dr Rajiv Sinha told that he along with Dr Pradeep Majumdar and Somil Swarnakar analyzed 50 years of data on rainfall, flood, barrage-dam construction, siltation for a whole year.
Professor Sinha said that it is believed that due to change in the nature of rivers, the flow will increase in the future and the flood area in the Ganges basin may expand. He said that it is necessary to build dams and barrages keeping in view the present and future needs, but more than that cleanliness and silt management is necessary. Its suggestions will also be sent to the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Through this, tragedies like floods, etc. can be controlled to a great extent.
1. River Ganga may soon show its fierce form
2. Research published in the Nature Scientific Report
The research which has been published by the Nature Scientific Report found that the flood area is changing rapidly due to the construction of flood gates, dams and barrages. Now this report will be sent to the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
3. Change in flow from Gangotri glacier and Alaknanda river
It was found that there has been a lot of change in the flow and basin of the Ganges River originating from the Gangotri glacier and the Alaknanda river starting from the Satopanth glacier.
4. Flow of water in Alaknanda basin doubled
The study also found that the flow of water in the Alaknanda basin has doubled from 1995 to 2005 and this is considered to be the peak flow of the river. At the same time, there has not been much change in the Ganges basin, but in the coming years, peak flow is being estimated in it too.
5. Flood area in Ganges basin may expand
