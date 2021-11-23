Fierce floods in Ganga soon due to change in nature of river flow: IIT Kanpur study

IIT Kanpur and Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore conducted a study of 21 thousand sq km area from Gangotri glacier to Rishikesh for flood forecasting. The study found that river Ganga can soon show its fierce form as it is likely to change the nature of its flow. Professor in the Department of Earth Sciences in IIT Kanpur Dr Rajiv Sinha told that he along with Dr Pradeep Majumdar and Somil Swarnakar analyzed 50 years of data on rainfall, flood, barrage-dam construction, siltation for a whole year.

Professor Sinha said that it is believed that due to change in the nature of rivers, the flow will increase in the future and the flood area in the Ganges basin may expand. He said that it is necessary to build dams and barrages keeping in view the present and future needs, but more than that cleanliness and silt management is necessary. Its suggestions will also be sent to the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Through this, tragedies like floods, etc. can be controlled to a great extent.