Felt 2 Minister of States out of 18 MPs is less, have told Delhi leadership: Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh
Debasree Chaudhuri and Babul Supriyo are part of Modi 2.0 cabinet.
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 1, 2019, 01:54 PM IST
Despite a massive saffron surge in West Bengal, where BJP won unprecedented 18 out of 42 MPs in the Lok Sabha election, only two Minister of States has been made from Bengal. This has naturally lead to shock in the Bengal BJP circles as many had expected that the Central leadership would be giving increased representation from the state. Modi-Shah duo is looking to unsettle Mamata Banerjee from power in the assembly polls slated in 2021.
Now, Bengal BJP has virtually admitted that they are not too happy. Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh told Zee 24 Ghanta, "Last time we got 2 Ministers when there were 2 MPs, this time there are 18 MPs, still we got two". "This I felt is less, and have conveyed my feelings in Delhi", added Dilip Ghosh.
Dilip Ghosh said that he has conveyed his views to Ramlal, who is the national general secretary of BJP. He is often seen as the bridge between BJP and the 'Sangathan' RSS.
Dilip Ghosh also has a long RSS association and he won his first Lok Sabha election defeating Manas Bhuniya easily from Medinipur. Many thought he will make the cut but finally, it was Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri who took oath as Minister of States in Modi 2.0 cabinet.
SS Ahluwalia who was Minister in Modi 1.0 didn't make it to the Cabinet despite winning by a narrow margin from a new constituency.
1. Dilip Ghosh hopeful representation from Bengal will increase later
Dilip Ghosh also said that he has full faith on PM Modi and hopes that in future more from Bengal will be inducted. There is scope of adding couple of dozen more ministers in the Modi 2.0 Cabinet, and Bengal BJP is hoping that some other MPs will make the cut in future.
For context, in 2009, TMC had 19 seats in UPA 2 government. It had 1 Cabinet Ministry and 6 MoS. Also Odisha which sent 8 BJP MPs to Centre this time has got 1 Cabinet and 1 MoS.
BJP's Babul Supriyo has taken charge as MoS for Environment Ministry
I felt honoured as I took charge as the MoS for Environment, Forest and Climate Change under Union Cabinet Minister Shri @PrakashJavdekar ji today. pic.twitter.com/otVpyItY4j— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) June 1, 2019
Debasree Chaudhuri has been given responsibility of MoS in Women and Child Development Ministry.
2. Much heartburn over Manirul Islam's inclusion in BJP
Leader from Lavpur, West Bengal Manirul Islam have joined BJP couple of days back. This has lead to massive protest from state BJP leaders as Manirul is known for his 'dabang' nature and didn't exactly spare BJP during his time for TMC. Hence the saffron party workers are not happy that such a leader is being included in the fold just to make the party big.
Dilip Ghosh too has acknowledged the issue and said that it is true that many workers and leaders are upset with the inclusion of certain individuals in the party. However he said that, ' it is part of the game' as this is how they can expand and ultimately come to power.
3. Will take revenge, says Mamata
After being handed a massive poll defeat, Mamata Banerjee has gone to a full-fledged attack mode to counter BJP. Mamata told his party workers it is time for (badla) revenge against BJP's 'atrocities'. She has also created two new frontal units to counter RSS.