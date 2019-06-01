Felt 2 Minister of States out of 18 MPs is less, have told Delhi leadership: Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh

Debasree Chaudhuri and Babul Supriyo are part of Modi 2.0 cabinet.

Despite a massive saffron surge in West Bengal, where BJP won unprecedented 18 out of 42 MPs in the Lok Sabha election, only two Minister of States has been made from Bengal. This has naturally lead to shock in the Bengal BJP circles as many had expected that the Central leadership would be giving increased representation from the state. Modi-Shah duo is looking to unsettle Mamata Banerjee from power in the assembly polls slated in 2021.

Now, Bengal BJP has virtually admitted that they are not too happy. Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh told Zee 24 Ghanta, "Last time we got 2 Ministers when there were 2 MPs, this time there are 18 MPs, still we got two". "This I felt is less, and have conveyed my feelings in Delhi", added Dilip Ghosh.

Dilip Ghosh said that he has conveyed his views to Ramlal, who is the national general secretary of BJP. He is often seen as the bridge between BJP and the 'Sangathan' RSS.

Dilip Ghosh also has a long RSS association and he won his first Lok Sabha election defeating Manas Bhuniya easily from Medinipur. Many thought he will make the cut but finally, it was Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri who took oath as Minister of States in Modi 2.0 cabinet.

SS Ahluwalia who was Minister in Modi 1.0 didn't make it to the Cabinet despite winning by a narrow margin from a new constituency.