Fear of loss has made Mamata lose her balance, TMC attacking people of Bengal: PM Modi to Zee 24 Ghanta
When asked about the difficulty of campaigning in Bengal, he said that that the fear of loss has made WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her 'darbari' lose their balance. He said they’ve made the people of Bengal their enemies.
- DNA Web Team
- May 16, 2019, 10:45 PM IST
On Thursday, during an exclusive interaction with Zee 24 Ghanta editor Anirban Choudhury, PM Modi reiterated that he’d back as the prime minister of the country.
In the freewheeling conversation, PM Modi batted for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls and also spoke about the violence during polling in Bengal.
1. Violence during Bengal polls
He said: “They keep attacking the people of Bengal. What’s happening in Bengal, is a fight between its people and the state government. The people who are being hit, they are all children of Bengal, and those who are hitting them sit in the government.”
He added: “It’s not like it’s happening only in the Lok Sabha Elections and the same thing happened during Panchayat elections. People had to go to the court for Panchayat elections. People, other than TMC workers, who won were attacked and their houses burned down. This is an undemocratic attitude which is worrisome for the entire nation.”
2. Vision for Bengal
When asked if he had a specific strategy for the upcoming assembly election in 2021, he said: “We want to develop the entire nation. He said: “If you see the West of this country, you’ve states like Kerala, Karnataka and Punjab which are strong economically.”
3. East must match West
“On the east, you’ve Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Orissa. These states have high natural resources, with highly intelligent denizens yet there’s more poverty. We need to develop all areas of India and we will have to have to bring the east on par with the west, only then can India become a $ 5 trillion economy. We will go from Number 6 to Number 3.”
4. Kolkata can become growth engine of nation