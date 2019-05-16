Fear of loss has made Mamata lose her balance, TMC attacking people of Bengal: PM Modi to Zee 24 Ghanta

When asked about the difficulty of campaigning in Bengal, he said that that the fear of loss has made WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her 'darbari' lose their balance. He said they’ve made the people of Bengal their enemies.

On Thursday, during an exclusive interaction with Zee 24 Ghanta editor Anirban Choudhury, PM Modi reiterated that he’d back as the prime minister of the country.

In the freewheeling conversation, PM Modi batted for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls and also spoke about the violence during polling in Bengal.

When asked about the difficulty of campaigning in Bengal, he said that that the fear of loss has made WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her 'darbari' lose their balance. He said they’ve made the people of Bengal their enemies.