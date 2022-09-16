Fascinating facts about all 8 big cats

These wild cats possess incredible strength, endurance, and predatory abilities. Here are some fascinating facts about these magnificent big cats.
There are 38 different types of cats on the planet. The majority, like the margay, are small. Some, however, are large, such as the lion, tiger, leopard, snow leopard, clouded leopard, jaguar, cougar, and cheetah. These big cats are among the most popular and well-known animals on the planet.
Panthera is the genus name for the majority of big cats. Felis includes small and medium cats, including housecats. Cheetahs, which lack retractable claws, have their own genus, Acinonyx. Big cats can be found all over the world, in habitats ranging from mangrove swamps in India to wooded forests in the western United States.
1. Lion
The lion is referred to as "The King of the Jungle." It is well-known for its roar and hunting abilities.
2. Tiger
Tigers may resemble giant versions of domestic cats, yet unlike most domestic cats, they like swimming and love water. They can even swim very far and hunt in the water.
3. Cheetah
The cheetah is the fastest land animal, reaching a speed of more than 60 miles per hour and capable of four strides per second at top speed. They can outperform most cars in terms of acceleration.
4. Snow Leopard
They are often referred to as "ghosts of the mountain" because they are rarely seen and spend the majority of their lives alone. To help them survive in cold, harsh mountain climates, their stomach fur is nearly five inches thick. Snow leopards cannot roar.
5. Clouded Leopard
These cats are natural climbers. They can even hang upside down beneath tree branches using their large paws and sharp claws.
6. Jaguar
A jaguar's jaws are powerful enough to crack open tortoise shells, allowing it to eat one of its favourite foods.
7. Leopard
Leopards can stalk, drag, and eat their prey in trees, including antelopes and gazelles. This protects their food from scavengers such as hyenas.
8. Cougar
This enigmatic cat, also known as mountain lions, panthers, and pumas, has a range that extends from the southern tip of South America to the edge of the Yukon, a wild territory in northwest Canada.