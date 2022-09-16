Fascinating facts about all 8 big cats

There are 38 different types of cats on the planet. The majority, like the margay, are small. Some, however, are large, such as the lion, tiger, leopard, snow leopard, clouded leopard, jaguar, cougar, and cheetah. These big cats are among the most popular and well-known animals on the planet.

Panthera is the genus name for the majority of big cats. Felis includes small and medium cats, including housecats. Cheetahs, which lack retractable claws, have their own genus, Acinonyx. Big cats can be found all over the world, in habitats ranging from mangrove swamps in India to wooded forests in the western United States.