Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Priyanka Chopra says Malti Marie had 'best time' with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara while shooting for SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter: 'She went to...'

Bihar Election 2025: Will Prashant Kishor emerge as kingmaker in power battle?

Aishwarya Rai once opened up about divorcing Abhishek Bachchan, said THIS about living with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in Ladakh will be game-changer for armed forces?

STOEX launches in the UAE, appointing new CEO to lead Regulated Real World Digital Assets

School Holiday on November 14: Schools to remain closed in THESE states tomorrow; Check complete list here

Dharmendra was among highest-paid actors at peak of his career, got more fees than Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay, received Rs...

Meet Anvay Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s younger son, making waves on social media after U-19 selection for Team India

Remember Millimetre from 3 Idiots? Rahul Kumar spotted with Turkish wife in viral video, they met after Aamir Khan...

Aamir Khan once refused to speak with Juhi Chawla for 7 years, their rift began on sets of..., only reconciled after...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election 2025: Will Prashant Kishor emerge as kingmaker in power battle?

Bihar Election 2025: Will Prashant Kishor emerge as kingmaker in power battle?

Aishwarya Rai once opened up about divorcing Abhishek Bachchan, said THIS about living with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai once opened up about divorcing Abhishek Bachchan, said THIS

Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in Ladakh will be game-changer for armed forces?

Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...

From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon: THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs 22 lakh

THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs

HomePhotos

INDIA

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know

The Al-Falah University, located in Haryana's Faridabad is under scrutiny after massive recovery of explosives and arrests of Doctors. Dr Muzzamil and Dr Adil were arrested with massive explosions are associated with the university. University in its statement denies any connections.

Vanshika Tyagi | Nov 13, 2025, 12:48 PM IST

1.Al Falah University

Al Falah University
1

The Al-Falah University is spread across over 70 acres amid vast agricultural land, in a quiet village of Dhauj. It began as an engineering college in 1997 and got a university status in 2014 by the Haryana government. The Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences welcomed its debut batch of aspiring doctors just six years ago in 2019.

Advertisement

2.Al Falah School of Medical Sciences

Al Falah School of Medical Sciences
2

The Al Falah University operates a small hospital with around 700 beds. The university has schools offering courses in medical science, engineering and technology, humanities, computer science, and education, among others. Al Falah University has a significant number of Kashmiri students, with some estimates putting it at 40 per cent. It also has students from Haryana and Bihar. Current Vice Chancellor of Al Falah University is Bhupinder Kaur Anand.

 

3.Al Falah University Founder

Al Falah University Founder
3

The founder of Al-Falah University is Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, who was a former lecturer in Jamia Milia Islamia. He is now the director and founder of several ventures under the Al-Falah Group of Companies umbrella. He hails from Madhya Pradesh's Mhow. Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui has completed his BTech in Industrial and Product Design from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore.

 

4.Al Falah University MBBS fees

Al Falah University MBBS fees
4

As per reports, The Al Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre offers MBBS degrees since 2019, with capability to enrol 200 students.  The university charges Rs 16.37 lakh each for the first four years of the course and Rs 9 lakh for the final year. This totals to Rs 74.50 lakh for the whole course. For each year in the hostel, the university charges Rs 3 lakh.

TRENDING NOW

5.Three doctors of Al Falah University in Police custody

Three doctors of Al Falah University in Police custody
5

The University is now under suspicion of security forces, as two doctors, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Rather, and were arrested after police recovered tones of explosives from their room in the university premises . Moreover, another doctor, Dr Shaheed Saeed, was also arrested after her links to Muzammil were found, The room in its premises was a meeting hub for the doctors involved in the blast conspiracy.  The arrested doctors used to secretly held meeting at building number 17 and room number 13, where Dr Muzammil lived. 

 

6.Delhi Blast Mastermind Umar's connection with Al Falah

Delhi Blast Mastermind Umar's connection with Al Falah
6

The main mastermind Dr Umar, who carried out a suicide blast in Delhi's Red Fort is also associated with the Al Falah University. Diaries of Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar has been found in their dorms, hinting towards a larger plotting of blasts in India. 

 

7.Vice Chancellor of Al Falah University on Delhi Blast

Vice Chancellor of Al Falah University on Delhi Blast
7

Vice Chancellor of Al Falah University is Bhupinder Kaur Anand gave clarification on delhi blast and claimed, that Univeristy has no connection to it. The statement read, 'We have no connection other than them working in their official capacities.'  'No such chemical or material, as being claimed by some platforms, is used, stored, or handled within university premises.”

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sudha Murty, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw seen grooving to dhol beats at Eric Mazumdar's baraat in Bengaluru; Watch video
Sudha Murty, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw seen grooving to dhol beats at Eric Mazumdar's
Priyanka Chopra says Malti Marie had 'best time' with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara while shooting for SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter: 'She went to...'
Priyanka Chopra says Malti had 'best time' with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara
Bihar Election 2025: Will Prashant Kishor emerge as kingmaker in power battle?
Bihar Election 2025: Will Prashant Kishor emerge as kingmaker in power battle?
Aishwarya Rai once opened up about divorcing Abhishek Bachchan, said THIS about living with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai once opened up about divorcing Abhishek Bachchan, said THIS
Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in Ladakh will be game-changer for armed forces?
Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon: THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs 22 lakh
THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper, assistant professor at Al-Falah University, was going to marry...
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper; was going to...
Meet Pooja Deol, Sunny Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, is connected to British royal family, their marriage was kept secret because...
Meet Pooja Deol, Sunny Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE