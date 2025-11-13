Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know

Priyanka Chopra says Malti Marie had 'best time' with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara while shooting for SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter: 'She went to...'
INDIA
Vanshika Tyagi | Nov 13, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
1.Al Falah University
The Al-Falah University is spread across over 70 acres amid vast agricultural land, in a quiet village of Dhauj. It began as an engineering college in 1997 and got a university status in 2014 by the Haryana government. The Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences welcomed its debut batch of aspiring doctors just six years ago in 2019.
2.Al Falah School of Medical Sciences
The Al Falah University operates a small hospital with around 700 beds. The university has schools offering courses in medical science, engineering and technology, humanities, computer science, and education, among others. Al Falah University has a significant number of Kashmiri students, with some estimates putting it at 40 per cent. It also has students from Haryana and Bihar. Current Vice Chancellor of Al Falah University is Bhupinder Kaur Anand.
3.Al Falah University Founder
The founder of Al-Falah University is Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, who was a former lecturer in Jamia Milia Islamia. He is now the director and founder of several ventures under the Al-Falah Group of Companies umbrella. He hails from Madhya Pradesh's Mhow. Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui has completed his BTech in Industrial and Product Design from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore.
4.Al Falah University MBBS fees
As per reports, The Al Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre offers MBBS degrees since 2019, with capability to enrol 200 students. The university charges Rs 16.37 lakh each for the first four years of the course and Rs 9 lakh for the final year. This totals to Rs 74.50 lakh for the whole course. For each year in the hostel, the university charges Rs 3 lakh.
5.Three doctors of Al Falah University in Police custody
The University is now under suspicion of security forces, as two doctors, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Rather, and were arrested after police recovered tones of explosives from their room in the university premises . Moreover, another doctor, Dr Shaheed Saeed, was also arrested after her links to Muzammil were found, The room in its premises was a meeting hub for the doctors involved in the blast conspiracy. The arrested doctors used to secretly held meeting at building number 17 and room number 13, where Dr Muzammil lived.
6.Delhi Blast Mastermind Umar's connection with Al Falah
7.Vice Chancellor of Al Falah University on Delhi Blast
Vice Chancellor of Al Falah University is Bhupinder Kaur Anand gave clarification on delhi blast and claimed, that Univeristy has no connection to it. The statement read, 'We have no connection other than them working in their official capacities.' 'No such chemical or material, as being claimed by some platforms, is used, stored, or handled within university premises.”